George Soros Receives US’s Top Civilian Award: What India Makes Of Biden’s Choice | NewsX Exclusive

President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 influential figures, including Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Bono, and Lionel Messi. The prestigious honor celebrates their significant contributions to politics, arts, sports, and global humanitarian efforts.

The Medal of Freedom honors those who have made significant contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other important societal endeavors. Biden, a previous recipient of the medal, received it from former President Barack Obama in 2017.

A Diverse Array Of Recipients

Other honorees include Hollywood legends Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox, chef and humanitarian José Andrés, and scientific advocate William Sanford Nye, aka “Bill Nye the Science Guy.” Sports legends Lionel Messi and Earvin “Magic” Johnson were also among the honorees, although Messi was not in attendance due to scheduling conflicts.

Four were awarded posthumously, including former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and former Michigan Governor George Romney.

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation at the ceremony. A former first lady, U.S. senator, and secretary of state, she received accolades from Biden, citing her lifetime commitment to defending America’s ideals.

I was honored to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom yesterday in a ceremony at the White House. Thank you, President Biden. pic.twitter.com/LNSM0NUTMV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 5, 2025

George Soros, a Hungarian-American billionaire and philanthropist, was honored for his extensive support of progressive causes and contributions to Democratic campaigns. Biden’s recognition of Soros brought to the fore the hedge fund manager’s philanthropic work and advocacy for liberal values, despite frequent criticism from the political right.

Complete List Of Honorees

The following individuals received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday:

José Andrés: Renowned chef and founder of World Central Kitchen.

Bono: U2 frontman and activist against AIDS and poverty.

Ash Carter (posthumous): Former Defense Secretary under President Obama.

Hillary Clinton: Former first lady, senator, secretary of state, and 2016 presidential nominee.

Michael J. Fox: Emmy-winning actor and advocate for Parkinson’s disease research.

Tim Gill: Entrepreneur and LGBTQI rights advocate.

Jane Goodall: Conservationist and primate researcher.

Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumous): Civil rights activist and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

Magic Johnson: Retired NBA star and philanthropist.

Robert F. Kennedy (posthumous): Former attorney general and senator.

Ralph Lauren: Iconic fashion designer and philanthropist.

Lionel Messi: Soccer legend and UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Bill Nye: Science educator and advocate for environmental stewardship.

George Romney (posthumous): Former Michigan governor and HUD secretary.

David M. Rubenstein: Philanthropist and co-founder of The Carlyle Group.

George Soros: Billionaire philanthropist and Democratic megadonor.

George Stevens Jr.: Film producer and playwright.

Denzel Washington: Academy Award-winning actor and director.

Anna Wintour: Vogue editor-in-chief and fashion icon.

Today, President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 great leaders who have made America a better place. pic.twitter.com/d610LtMoes — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 4, 2025

George Soros Honored With Presidential Medal Of Freedom Amid Controversy

One of the 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, on Sunday was billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who has long been a polarizing figure in global politics. The move received heavy criticism from supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, with public figures such as Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and JD Vance weighing in against the move.

George Soros is viewed as a controversial figure in both the United States and around the world. He has been constantly bashed by Indian media persons. In fact, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently branded Soros “old, rich, and dangerous.” According to him, Soros exerts his power and wealth for interfering in world politics.

Soros has never hidden his displeasure with Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister. He even openly supports “an independent Kashmir,” a suggestion put forward through the Open Society Foundation, where Soros is supposed to be acting chairman. Those developments have served only to drive more tensions between Soros and India officials.

Soros And the Adani Controversy

In February 2023, Soros addressed the Munich Security Conference, where he commented on the fallout from the first Hindenburg report targeting Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani. Soros suggested that Modi’s alliance with Adani could be significantly weakened by the scandal, potentially impacting the Prime Minister’s grip on India’s federal government.

Medal’s Prestige Diminished: Prof. Nalapat Slams Biden Over Soros Honor

On Joe Biden’s decision to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros, Prof. Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director of TSG, expressed strong criticism. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, he remarked that the medal, traditionally a symbol of honor, has lost its prestige. “The medal can no longer be called the Presidential Medal of Honor,” he said, highlighting its presentation to figures like Hillary Clinton and Soros, both of whom he described as close allies or mentors of Biden.

Prof. Nalapat noted Soros’s longstanding influence, particularly during the era of the Soviet Union. He suggested that Biden’s policies reflect a Cold War mindset, failing to recognize the current geopolitical realities, particularly the rise of China. “Biden and Soros are linked in their shared suspension of reality, still perceiving the Russian Federation as the Soviet Union,” Nalapat added, emphasizing that this outdated perspective diverts attention from the more pressing threat posed by China.

Criticism Of The Open Society Foundation

Nalapat criticized Soros’s Open Society Foundation, describing it as a misnomer. “It’s not an open foundation but rather one that seeks to impose Soros’s directions on societies,” he asserted. He accused Soros of labeling societies that reject his influence as “closed.”

Discussing Soros’s criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nalapat praised Modi’s balanced foreign policy. He commended Modi’s ability to maintain strong ties with Russia while fostering closer relations with the Quad. In contrast, Nalapat accused Soros of trying to undermine Modi’s reputation. “Soros has been exposed as one of the worst enemies of democracy,” he remarked, pointing out Modi’s democratic mandate as the leader of the world’s largest democracy.

Nalapat suggested that Soros’s influence extends into the Biden administration, which he described as embodying a “deep state” ideology reminiscent of the old Cold War era. He alleged that Biden’s staff, loyal to Soros’s vision, play a significant role in shaping policies, including regime change operations.

Watch the exclusive interview here:

