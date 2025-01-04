Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Messi And 16 Others To Receive ‘Presidential Medal Of Freedom’

resident Joe Biden will honor 19 remarkable individuals, including Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and Denzel Washington, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, and acclaimed actor-director Denzel Washington are set to receive the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom in a White House ceremony this Saturday. President Joe Biden will honor 19 individuals from diverse fields, recognizing their extraordinary contributions to the nation’s values, prosperity, and global peace.

Honoring Exemplary Contributions

The White House lauded the recipients for their outstanding achievements in politics, civil rights, sports, science, entertainment, and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Among them are figures who have significantly influenced U.S. history and global initiatives.

Four medals will be awarded posthumously, celebrating the legacies of:

Fannie Lou Hamer, an advocate for civil rights and voting equality.

Robert F. Kennedy, former Attorney General and Senator.

George W. Romney, former Michigan Governor and a housing rights pioneer.

Ash Carter, former Secretary of Defense.

Robert F. Kennedy was the father of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee. George W. Romney, known for his public service, was the father of Mitt Romney, a prominent conservative voice.

Stars and Activists in the Spotlight

The honorees include influential personalities such as:

Lionel Messi, soccer legend and global icon.

Magic Johnson, NBA star and community advocate.

Michael J. Fox, actor renowned for his fight against Parkinson’s disease.

José Andrés, chef and founder of the World Central Kitchen, known for global food relief efforts.

Bono, U2 frontman and champion of social justice causes.

Jane Goodall, world-famous conservationist.

Fashion and cultural icons like Anna Wintour, Ralph Lauren, and George Stevens Jr. join the list, alongside philanthropists like Tim Gill, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and David Rubenstein, a global investment firm co-founder.

This ceremony builds on last year’s recognition of significant figures such as Medgar Evers, Nancy Pelosi, James Clyburn, and Michelle Yeoh. President Biden’s consistent acknowledgment of diverse contributions underscores the administration’s commitment to celebrating excellence across all sectors of society.

