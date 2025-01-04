Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Messi And 16 Others To Receive ‘Presidential Medal Of Freedom’

resident Joe Biden will honor 19 remarkable individuals, including Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and Denzel Washington, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Messi And 16 Others To Receive ‘Presidential Medal Of Freedom’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, and acclaimed actor-director Denzel Washington are set to receive the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom in a White House ceremony this Saturday. President Joe Biden will honor 19 individuals from diverse fields, recognizing their extraordinary contributions to the nation’s values, prosperity, and global peace.

Honoring Exemplary Contributions

The White House lauded the recipients for their outstanding achievements in politics, civil rights, sports, science, entertainment, and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Among them are figures who have significantly influenced U.S. history and global initiatives.

Four medals will be awarded posthumously, celebrating the legacies of:

  • Fannie Lou Hamer, an advocate for civil rights and voting equality.
  • Robert F. Kennedy, former Attorney General and Senator.
  • George W. Romney, former Michigan Governor and a housing rights pioneer.
  • Ash Carter, former Secretary of Defense.

Robert F. Kennedy was the father of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee. George W. Romney, known for his public service, was the father of Mitt Romney, a prominent conservative voice.

Stars and Activists in the Spotlight

The honorees include influential personalities such as:

  • Lionel Messi, soccer legend and global icon.
  • Magic Johnson, NBA star and community advocate.
  • Michael J. Fox, actor renowned for his fight against Parkinson’s disease.
  • José Andrés, chef and founder of the World Central Kitchen, known for global food relief efforts.
  • Bono, U2 frontman and champion of social justice causes.
  • Jane Goodall, world-famous conservationist.

Fashion and cultural icons like Anna Wintour, Ralph Lauren, and George Stevens Jr. join the list, alongside philanthropists like Tim Gill, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and David Rubenstein, a global investment firm co-founder.

This ceremony builds on last year’s recognition of significant figures such as Medgar Evers, Nancy Pelosi, James Clyburn, and Michelle Yeoh. President Biden’s consistent acknowledgment of diverse contributions underscores the administration’s commitment to celebrating excellence across all sectors of society.

ALSO READ: JD Vance Spotted Laughing During Kamala Harris’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Filed under

Biden honors achievers 2024 george soros Hillary Clinton José Andrés

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

What Does It Take For Aircraft To Land In Dense Fog? Here’s How Delhi’s IGI Airport Handles It!

What Does It Take For Aircraft To Land In Dense Fog? Here’s How Delhi’s IGI...

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 In Southern Gaza As Ceasefire Negotiations Resume

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 In Southern Gaza As Ceasefire Negotiations Resume

Delhi Police Deports 132 Foreign Nationals In 2024 Crackdown On Illegal Overstayers

Delhi Police Deports 132 Foreign Nationals In 2024 Crackdown On Illegal Overstayers

‘Divorce Trends On X’ Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumors

‘Divorce Trends On X’ Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumors

Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

Entertainment

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox