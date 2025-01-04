JD Vance Spotted Laughing During Kamala Harris’s Swearing-In Ceremony

A video of JD Vance laughing during Vice President Kamala Harris’s swearing-in of U.S. senators has taken the internet by storm.

A video of JD Vance laughing during Vice President Kamala Harris’s swearing-in of U.S. senators has taken the internet by storm. The moment, captured as the 119th Congress convened, coincided with a minor slip-up by Harris while leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Donald Trump Jr. shared the clip with a series of laughing emojis, sparking widespread discussion online.

The video shows Vance smiling, laughing, and quietly conversing with someone nearby as Harris read the oath. Speculation has since run rampant, with some internet users trying to decipher Vance’s words, while others suggested he may have been rehearsing for his upcoming role as Vice President.

Kamala Harris Faces Criticism for Pledge Mix-Up

Vice President Harris, who oversees Senate proceedings and swears in newly elected senators, made headlines for a slight error while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. During the ceremony, she mistakenly said, “I pledge allegiance to the United States,” before quickly correcting herself to complete the phrase.

The slip-up led to criticism on social media, with some users mocking the mistake. Despite the gaffe, Harris maintained her composure, smiling through the proceedings after what has been a challenging election season for both parties.

Although some speculated that Vance’s reaction was a subtle jab at Harris, his applause after the ceremony suggested otherwise. Online reactions to the moment were divided. While some praised Vance as the “perfect choice” for Vice President, others defended Harris, emphasizing her qualifications and maturity as a leader.

One user commented, “Can’t wait for JD to take Kamala’s place,” while another wrote, “Kamala will always be the better leader; she’s more qualified.”

Vance’s Minor Surgery Adds to the Day’s Headlines

Shortly after the ceremony, Vance underwent a scheduled minor sinus surgery at George Washington Hospital. According to his spokesperson, William Martin, the procedure had been long planned, and the Vice President-elect was expected to resume work the next day.

The viral moment serves as a reflection of the current political landscape, where every action and misstep is magnified under public scrutiny. As JD Vance prepares to assume the role of Vice President, the contrasting reactions to his behavior and Harris’s minor gaffe highlight the deep partisan divides that continue to shape American politics.

