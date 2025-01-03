Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Shamsud-Din Jabbar Planned to Kill His Family Before ISIS-Inspired Attack In New Orleans, Reveals FBI Investigation

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran, carried out a deadly truck attack on New Year's Day in New Orleans, killing 14 people and injuring several others.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran, carried out a deadly truck attack on New Year’s Day in New Orleans, killing 14 people and injuring several others. The attack occurred on Bourbon Street, a popular area for revelers, and concluded with a firefight in which Jabbar was fatally shot by police.

Authorities confirmed that Jabbar had acted alone, inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS). The FBI described the act as premeditated and fueled by extremist ideology.

Evidence of Radicalization

In the hours leading up to the attack, Jabbar posted five videos on his Facebook account, where he expressed his allegiance to ISIS and previewed his plans. In one recording, he admitted he had initially planned to harm his family but decided against it, fearing it would not highlight the “war between believers and disbelievers.”

The videos, cited by FBI deputy assistant director Christopher Raia, also contained a last will and testament, along with a declaration that Jabbar had joined ISIS before the summer of 2024.

Jabbar, a Texas-born U.S. citizen, served in the Army from 2007 to 2020, including a deployment to Afghanistan. He left the service with the rank of staff sergeant. Despite his military background, his family and friends described him as someone who showed no signs of radicalization or violent tendencies in recent years.

His brother, Abdur-Rahim Jabbar, expressed disbelief, saying, “It doesn’t feel real. This is completely unlike him.”

ISIS Connection and Materials Recovered

Investigators recovered a black ISIS flag from the truck Jabbar used in the attack. The FBI stated that he planted two improvised explosive devices in the area, although these were rendered safe by authorities.

ISIS, despite losing its territorial hold in the Middle East, continues to inspire lone-wolf attacks worldwide through online propaganda. Jabbar’s social media activity and the items recovered from his truck suggest a strong ideological connection to the group.

Officials revealed that Jabbar had traveled to Egypt in 2023, spending a week in Cairo before returning to the United States. He later made a brief trip to Toronto. The purpose of these visits remains unclear, but investigators are examining whether they played a role in his path to radicalization.

The Aftermath in New Orleans

The attack has left New Orleans grappling with the tragedy while attempting to restore normalcy. Bourbon Street reopened within hours, and planned events like the Sugar Bowl college football game proceeded with heightened security measures.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell reassured the public, stating, “New Orleans remains resilient and ready to host large-scale events.”

The New Orleans truck attack underscores the persistent threat of ISIS-inspired lone-wolf terrorism, even as the group’s global influence wanes. The FBI continues its investigation, seeking to uncover the full extent of Jabbar’s radicalization and any potential connections to others.

Read More : Lone-Wolf Terror Attack In New Orleans: Army Veteran Inspired By ISIS

Filed under

New Orleans Attack Shamsud Din Jabbar

