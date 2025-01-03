Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Lone-Wolf Terror Attack In New Orleans: Army Veteran Inspired By ISIS

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, drove a rented pickup truck into a crowded Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring approximately 30 others. T

Lone-Wolf Terror Attack In New Orleans: Army Veteran Inspired By ISIS

On New Year’s Eve, a horrifying act of terrorism unfolded in the heart of New Orleans. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, drove a rented pickup truck into a crowded Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring approximately 30 others. The incident marked one of the deadliest ISIS-inspired attacks on U.S. soil in recent years. Jabbar, who had posted videos proclaiming his allegiance to the militant group hours before the attack, was fatally shot by police during a firefight at the scene.

FBI Confirms IS-Inspired Lone Wolf Attack

Initially suspecting Jabbar may have had collaborators, the FBI later confirmed that he acted alone. Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, described the act as “premeditated and evil” and unequivocally linked it to Jabbar’s radicalization by the ISIS In his online videos, Jabbar detailed his plans and expressed a desire to harm others to draw attention to what he referred to as the “war between believers and disbelievers.”

A Troubled Path to Radicalization

Jabbar’s path to extremism appears to have spanned several years. A former staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, he served in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010 before leaving the military in 2020. Despite a seemingly normal life, including connections with friends and family, Jabbar became increasingly isolated in recent years. Investigators revealed he had traveled to Egypt and Toronto in 2023, though the purpose of these trips remains unclear.

The attack shocked New Orleans, particularly as it targeted one of its most iconic locations, Bourbon Street. Among the victims were a young aspiring nurse, a single mother, and a former Princeton University athlete. Authorities worked swiftly to clear the scene and safely neutralized two crude explosive devices planted nearby. By the following day, Bourbon Street reopened, symbolizing the city’s resilience.

Broader Implications Of The Attack

The New Orleans attack underscored the persistent threat of lone-wolf terrorism, particularly acts inspired by international groups like the Islamic State. Officials emphasized that such threats highlight the need for vigilance, even as they confirmed no connection between this attack and a separate incident involving a vehicle explosion in Las Vegas.

New Orleans, renowned for its vibrant culture and festive spirit, is determined to recover. Mayor LaToya Cantrell reassured residents and visitors alike, stating the city remains ready to host large-scale events, including the upcoming Super Bowl. As authorities continue their investigation, the focus remains on understanding Jabbar’s radicalization and ensuring the safety of communities across the nation.

Read More : Joe Biden: FBI Reveals ISIS-inspired Shamsud-Din Jabbar Shared Videos Just Hours Before Deadly Rampage

Filed under

isis New Orleans

Advertisement

Also Read

Dense Fog Disrupts Air And Rail Traffic In Delhi, Air Quality Worsens

Dense Fog Disrupts Air And Rail Traffic In Delhi, Air Quality Worsens

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series To Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions: Here’s All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series To Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions: Here’s All You Need To...

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Mumbai: New Year’s Party Turns Violent Over Argument On Song Preference

Mumbai: New Year’s Party Turns Violent Over Argument On Song Preference

Elon Musk Reposts Sundar Pichai’s New Year Wish: Here’s What Google CEO Posted

Elon Musk Reposts Sundar Pichai’s New Year Wish: Here’s What Google CEO Posted

Entertainment

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox