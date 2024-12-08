Over 400 protesters have been detained and 150 police officers, including Georgia's Deputy Interior Minister, injured during violent anti-government demonstrations in Tbilisi. The unrest, sparked by EU negotiations, has led to proposed bans on face coverings at protests.

Georgia Protests: Georgian Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said on December 8 that more than 150 policemen were injured during recent anti-government protests in Tbilisi. Moreover, over 400 people were arrested and 30 are currently under criminal charges since the protest rallies began on November 28.

Speaking at a briefing for media, Darakhvelidze accused critics of government and some media channels of being lenient in reporting about the violence directed towards police. “A simple analysis clearly shows that the instigators and perpetrators of violence acted with a sense of impunity,” he said. According to Darakhvelidze, protesters resorted to organized tactics that included donning masks in order not to be identified.

Ban On Masks Suggested As Violence Tactic

The government responded to the unrest by declaring its intentions to pass a law banning face masks in demonstrations and mass gatherings. According to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the measure aims to minimize violence and damage to property. Deputy Minister Darakhvelidze mentioned similar laws in countries like Germany, Austria, and Canada, stating that the ban would make peaceful protests safer.

This law will significantly contribute to holding protests in a peaceful environment, eliminate the sense of impunity among violent groups, and enable the police to promptly identify and appropriately punish offenders,” Darakhvelidze explained.

The government reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to municipal and private property during the protests, which underscores the urgency of legislative action.

Since the protests began, over 400 people have been taken into custody under administrative arrests. Of these, 62 have been sentenced to jail, and over 100 have been fined; and there are more pending judgments. On December 7, police arrested 28 for group violence against an officer in Tbilisi.

Main Causes Of Demonstrations

The government declared its decision to postpone the talks on Georgia’s integration into the European Union until 2028. The Prime Minister, Kobakhidze, explained the decision with alleged “blackmail” from the EU by means of grants and loans and also spoke about the “years of insults” against Georgia from the European Parliament.

In the midst of the mass unrest, Tbilisi City Hall started installing one large Christmas tree near parliament building, taking up much free space that protesters used; opposition supporters have moved up to nearby areas as policemen guard the installation site so that the situation is pretty tense.

