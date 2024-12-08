Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Georgia Protests: Over 400 Detained, Deputy Minister And 150 Police Injured In Escalating Unrest

Over 400 protesters have been detained and 150 police officers, including Georgia's Deputy Interior Minister, injured during violent anti-government demonstrations in Tbilisi. The unrest, sparked by EU negotiations, has led to proposed bans on face coverings at protests.

Georgia Protests: Over 400 Detained, Deputy Minister And 150 Police Injured In Escalating Unrest

Georgia Protests: Georgian Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said on December 8 that more than 150 policemen were injured during recent anti-government protests in Tbilisi. Moreover, over 400 people were arrested and 30 are currently under criminal charges since the protest rallies began on November 28.

Speaking at a briefing for media, Darakhvelidze accused critics of government and some media channels of being lenient in reporting about the violence directed towards police. “A simple analysis clearly shows that the instigators and perpetrators of violence acted with a sense of impunity,” he said. According to Darakhvelidze, protesters resorted to organized tactics that included donning masks in order not to be identified.

Ban On Masks Suggested As Violence Tactic

The government responded to the unrest by declaring its intentions to pass a law banning face masks in demonstrations and mass gatherings. According to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the measure aims to minimize violence and damage to property. Deputy Minister Darakhvelidze mentioned similar laws in countries like Germany, Austria, and Canada, stating that the ban would make peaceful protests safer.

This law will significantly contribute to holding protests in a peaceful environment, eliminate the sense of impunity among violent groups, and enable the police to promptly identify and appropriately punish offenders,” Darakhvelidze explained.

The government reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to municipal and private property during the protests, which underscores the urgency of legislative action.

Since the protests began, over 400 people have been taken into custody under administrative arrests. Of these, 62 have been sentenced to jail, and over 100 have been fined; and there are more pending judgments. On December 7, police arrested 28 for group violence against an officer in Tbilisi.

Main Causes Of Demonstrations

The government declared its decision to postpone the talks on Georgia’s integration into the European Union until 2028. The Prime Minister, Kobakhidze, explained the decision with alleged “blackmail” from the EU by means of grants and loans and also spoke about the “years of insults” against Georgia from the European Parliament.

In the midst of the mass unrest, Tbilisi City Hall started installing one large Christmas tree near parliament building, taking up much free space that protesters used; opposition supporters have moved up to nearby areas as policemen guard the installation site so that the situation is pretty tense.

ALSO READ | Assad In Moscow: Russian Media Confirms Syrian Prez’s Escape As Rebels Seize Damascus

Filed under

Georgia Latest world news World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox