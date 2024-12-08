State-controlled media in Russia have announced that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have safely reached Moscow following a rebel push into Damascus. This now ends Bashar’s 24 years at the helm of Syria during a brutal civil war that brought Syria to its knees.

According to reports from the Kremlin, Assad and his family arrived in Moscow on Sunday. His family has been granted asylum for humanitarian reasons. In fact, the reports received confirmation after multiple Russian media outlets reported that Moscow has brokered a deal with Syrian opposition leaders. The agreement reportedly included assurances for the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria, which would let Assad and his family escape the country without any more fighting.

The Syrian government had collapsed after a decisive attack by rebel forces that advanced rapidly across the country. The capital city of Damascus was taken by opposition fighters, which meant that the end of the Assad regime was near.

Rebels Celebrate Victory In Damascus

Social media posts contained footage of the streets of Damascus in celebration. When rebels and civilians filled the streets, many were rejoicing over the end of Assad’s regime. In one video, families were seen looting the presidential palaces, some even taking selfies in the palaces. Others reportedly entered a building next to the palaces where luxury cars belonging to Assad were kept. Video clips showed people driving past rows of expensive sports cars and SUVs in what seemed like an act of symbolic repossession of the assets of the fallen regime.

Other parts of Syria also held mass celebrations, where protesters in the city of Homs were chanting slogans such as “Assad is gone, Homs is free.” The city fell to the rebel forces after just one day of fighting. As thousands filled the streets, they cheered for freedom and denounced Assad’s oppressive rule.

Aftermath Of Assad’s Departure

With Assad’s unexpected flight, the international airport in Syria’s capital lay deserted, and the rebels announced the capture of Saydnaya military prison-the infamous one where human rights organizations have long reported horror cases of abuse. Rebels showed a video of themselves releasing female prisoners, many looking dazed and confused, while among them was at least one child, amplifying the emotional impact of the moment.

Scenes of celebration were also reported in several countries outside Syria. Syrians in cities such as Madrid, Manchester, and Tripoli, Lebanon, took to the streets to mark the historic occasion, joining in solidarity with those in Syria who celebrated the regime’s collapse.

A New Chapter Begins In Syria

The fall of Assad’s regime marks a turning point in Syria’s devastating 13-year civil conflict, which has ravaged the country on multiple fronts. Rebel factions, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Sunni Islamist group with historical ties to al-Qaeda, had fought from the north, while Kurdish groups and other forces challenged the regime from the east and south.

As the dust settles, it has become evident that the Syrian opposition is more interested in forming a new government, with full transfer of power. The opposition coalition in a statement said the collapse of Assad’s regime marked a “new birth for Syria,” putting forward the idea of beginning life after Assad.

The ousting of Assad, long considered one of the Middle East’s most brutal dictators, has opened the door for a political shift that will shape Syria’s future in the years to come.

ALSO READ | Biden Delivers National Address After Bashar Al-Assad Flees Syria: Key Takeaways