Biden Delivers National Address After Bashar Al-Assad Flees Syria: Key Takeaways

President Joe Biden addressed the nation after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled the country amid a rebel advance. He emphasized the weakening of Assad's allies and called for Assad to be held accountable, marking a new chapter in the Middle East's political landscape.

President Joe Biden delivered an important speech to the nation after the sudden and dramatic exit of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on December 8. The beleaguered leader fled Syria as rebel forces, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham coalition, seized the capital, Damascus, which marked the collapse of his regime after weeks of fast territorial losses.

Assad’s flight to Moscow, allegedly in the face of the advancing opposition, has seen a significant shift in the Middle East’s geopolitical structure.

In his address, Biden reflected on the historical nature of the developments in Syria. According to the President, the accelerated advance of rebels and the weakening of crucial backers of the Assad government, including Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, became decisive factors for the collapse of the Syrian government. The United States is yet to be clear about Assad’s whereabouts; however, Biden confirmed that the reports being closely monitored have Moscow appearing to be his likely haven.

We are seeing a new chapter of West Asia,” Biden said. “This hour is an important moment for the region.”

Important Highlights Of Biden’s Speech

Assad Must Be Haulted Before Court: Biden firmly declared that now that Assad’s government had been toppled, the former leader must be held responsible for his actions throughout his rule over Syria. On being asked questions about Assad’s future, Biden was clear: “Assad should be held accountable for the suffering he inflicted on the Syrian people.”

Engagement With All Syrian Groups: Looking ahead, Biden stressed that the United States would work with all Syrian factions to help build a peaceful and democratic transition away from Assad’s regime. “We will engage with all Syrian groups, including those involved in the United Nations-led process, to ensure that Syria moves toward a future of independence and sovereignty,” he said.

A Historic Opportunity For Justice: Biden described the Assad regime collapse as a not only a political development but a “fundamental act of justice” for Syrian people, who have witnessed years of violence and oppression under the regime of his masterminds.

“This fall of the Assad regime represents a historic opportunity for the people of Syria to reclaim their future,” he said.

Changing The Equation Of Power: We shifted the balance of power in the Middle East. In a bold statement, Biden credited the United States and its allies with having “shifted the balance of power in the Middle East.” “For the first time,” Biden said, “Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah can no longer defend Assad’s stranglehold on power.” He added that the international community collectively had weakened Assad’s position and his ability to depend on external support.

