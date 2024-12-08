Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
How One Teen’s Graffiti Sparked The Syrian Revolution And Led To Assad’s Downfall – Discover The Full Story!

Syrian rebels declared the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad after 13 years of conflict. This marked a significant turning point in Syria’s brutal civil war, which began with a defiant act by a 14-year-old in 2011. (READ MORE BELOW)

How One Teen’s Graffiti Sparked The Syrian Revolution And Led To Assad’s Downfall – Discover The Full Story!

On December 8, 2024, Syrian rebel factions declared victory, announcing the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad after a brutal 13-year civil war. The rebels also confirmed the release of “unjustly detained” prisoners, marking a historic turning point in Syria’s ongoing crisis. The announcement was made on state television, where the rebel leaders referred to Assad as a “tyrant” and called for the protection of state property.

The roots of this conflict trace back to 2011 when a 14-year-old boy, Mouawiya Syasneh, sparked a series of events by spray-painting a rebellious message on a wall in Daraa, Syria. The message, “Ejak el door, ya doctor” (It’s your turn, Doctor), targeted President Assad and referenced his medical background. This simple act of defiance ignited widespread protests across the country. It was a cry for freedom and a response to the oppressive rule of the Assad regime, which had long abused power and stifled dissent.

Syasneh’s graffiti led to his arrest, along with other boys, who were tortured for 26 days. This brutality was met with local protests, which were violently suppressed by Assad’s forces. By March 15, 2011, the situation escalated into a nationwide uprising, known as the “Day of Rage.” The peaceful demonstrations, inspired by the Arab Spring, quickly evolved into a full-scale civil war as the Assad regime responded with extreme force, including mass arrests and violent crackdowns.

The conflict worsened as various opposition factions formed in response to Assad’s crackdown. In July 2011, former military defectors created the Free Syrian Army (FSA), though they struggled with unity and resources. Amidst this chaos, extremist groups such as Jabhat al-Nusra and later the Islamic State (ISIS) capitalized on the unrest, gaining significant ground.

The situation in Syria remained volatile, with millions of people displaced and countless lives lost over the next 12 years. Throughout this time, international actors intervened, each with their own interests and allegiances, while Syria’s once-promising future seemed increasingly bleak.

Now, with the declaration of Assad’s ouster, the country is left to pick up the pieces of a fractured society. Rebel leaders have vowed to protect state property and continue working towards a unified Syria, while international powers continue to react to the changing landscape.

International Reactions

  • United Nations: UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen emphasized the need for an inclusive political process that ensures stability, healing, and the restoration of Syria’s sovereignty.
  • China: The Chinese government called for Syria’s return to stability and has pledged to assist its citizens still in Syria, maintaining diplomatic communication.
  • Egypt and UAE: Both countries urged the preservation of Syria’s state institutions and national unity to prevent further chaos.
  • European Union: The EU welcomed the end of Assad’s dictatorship and expressed concerns over Syria’s rebuilding process, highlighting the weakened positions of Assad’s key backers, Russia and Iran.
  • France and Germany: Leaders of France and Germany expressed their relief at the fall of Assad, calling it a significant moment for Syria’s people and urging a political solution.
  • Israel: Israeli officials voiced concerns about the rise of extremist factions and the implications for regional security.
  • Turkey: Turkish officials reiterated the importance of stability in Syria and warned against terrorist groups exploiting the situation.

As the rebels claim victory, the situation remains delicate, with the future of Syria uncertain. The road to rebuilding the nation will be long and complicated, requiring cooperation among various factions and the international community.

ALSO READ: Syrian Civil War Ends As Assad Resigns: How World Leaders Reacted To This Historic Shift

Bashar Al-Assad Syria conflict Syrian Civil War Syrian rebels Syrian Revolution

