German Companies Demand Faster Visas for Chinese Staff Amid Delays

The letter emphasized that visa processing times have become excessively long, especially in the Shanghai metropolitan area, where the majority of German companies in China are based. The visa application process, which once offered a streamlined procedure, now takes around three months, causing frustration among companies. They have called for the reintroduction of this streamlined system to alleviate the delays.

Appointments for visas are now posted irregularly online and get booked within minutes, creating additional hurdles. Technical issues on the visa provider’s website have further complicated the process, according to the companies.

The letter stressed the importance of timely travel for employees, as success in China is vital to the overall performance of many German businesses. “Success in China is crucial to the overall success of companies,” the letter stated, noting that frequent exchanges between parent companies in Germany and subsidiaries in China are necessary to stay competitive and drive innovation.