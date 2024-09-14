Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

German Companies Demand Faster Visas for Chinese Staff Amid Delays

Appointments for visas are now posted irregularly online and get booked within minutes, creating additional hurdles.

German Companies Demand Faster Visas for Chinese Staff Amid Delays

German companies operating in China have raised concerns over significant delays in securing visas for their Chinese employees to travel to Germany. The German Chambers of Commerce in China (AHK) sent a letter to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, signed by 300 companies, highlighting the lengthy application times and complications in the process.

The letter emphasized that visa processing times have become excessively long, especially in the Shanghai metropolitan area, where the majority of German companies in China are based. The visa application process, which once offered a streamlined procedure, now takes around three months, causing frustration among companies. They have called for the reintroduction of this streamlined system to alleviate the delays.

Appointments for visas are now posted irregularly online and get booked within minutes, creating additional hurdles. Technical issues on the visa provider’s website have further complicated the process, according to the companies.

The letter stressed the importance of timely travel for employees, as success in China is vital to the overall performance of many German businesses. “Success in China is crucial to the overall success of companies,” the letter stated, noting that frequent exchanges between parent companies in Germany and subsidiaries in China are necessary to stay competitive and drive innovation.

MUST READ: No New Decision on Ukraine Missiles After Starmer and Biden Talks

Filed under

AHK visa complaints Chinese workers visa Germany German visa delays China Germany business visas for Chinese staff

Also Read

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox