Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Good News! Tennis Ball-Sized Tumours Safely Removed By Eyebrow Surgery In Scotland—Find Out How!

As NHS Grampian leads the way in this transformative method, it sets a precedent for future advancements in neurosurgery, promising improved results and quality of life for patients undergoing treatment for brain tumours.(Read more below)

Good News! Tennis Ball-Sized Tumours Safely Removed By Eyebrow Surgery In Scotland—Find Out How!

In a groundbreaking development in neurosurgery, NHS Grampian has successfully performed pioneering surgery to remove large brain tumours through patients’ eyebrows. This innovative technique is a world first, enabling the removal of tumours the size of large apples with minimal complications and faster recovery times, as reported by BBC Scotland.

An Innovative Approach to Brain Surgery

Consultant neurosurgeon Anastasios Giamouriadis has adapted the existing eyebrow technique to facilitate the removal of larger growths. He described this new method, known as the Modified Eyebrow Keyhole Supraorbital Approach, as a “game-changer.” According to the media, the advantages of this technique include shorter operating times, reduced scarring, and fewer complications compared to traditional craniotomy methods.

Traditionally, surgery for tumours located at the front of the brain requires a large portion of the skull to be removed, a process that can take up to 10 hours and poses risks to healthy brain tissue. In contrast, this modified approach not only reduces surgery duration to as little as three hours but also allows for a more precise operation.

Patient Experiences Highlight Success

One patient, Doreen Adams, 75, from Aberdeen, shared her transformative experience after undergoing the new procedure with the media. Previously, she had a craniotomy to remove a brain tumour, but her recovery from the eyebrow surgery was significantly quicker. She reported being discharged just two days post-surgery, stating, “To think you can have brain surgery and be back to normal within a few days is quite incredible.”

Adams described her tumour as being the size of a tennis ball and expressed disbelief at the idea of removing such a large growth through her eyebrow. “In two days, this man—this wonderful young man—is going to give me my life back. And that’s exactly what he’s gone and done,” she said, praising the skill and innovation of Mr. Giamouriadis and the NHS Grampian team.

Reduced Recovery Times and Scarring

Mr. Giamouriadis explained that the new technique has resulted in remarkably quicker recovery times for patients. Most patients are able to leave the hospital within 24 to 48 hours, with only minor bruising around the eye. Traditional surgeries often left patients with significant scars across their foreheads, a concern that this new method effectively addresses.

“The operation can be over in as little as three hours,” he added. “Traditionally, people would be left with scars across their full forehead; we avoid that with this method.”

A Significant Advancement in Neurosurgery

This innovative surgical approach not only enhances patient outcomes but also has the potential for broader implications within the medical field. Mr. Giamouriadis noted the immense impact this technique could have on patients and their families, saying, “It makes a huge impact for the patient, for their families, for society, and for the NHS.”

As NHS Grampian leads the way in this transformative method, it sets a precedent for future advancements in neurosurgery, promising improved results and quality of life for patients undergoing treatment for brain tumours.

ALSO READ: Indonesia Bans Apple iPhone 16: What’s The Shocking Reason Behind This Controversy?

Filed under

brain tumours Doreen Adams Eyebrow Surgery NHS Grampian removal of tumours scotland tumour REMOVED tumours
Advertisement

Also Read

Construction of the World’s Largest Building ‘The Mukaab’ Begins: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Construction of the World’s Largest Building ‘The Mukaab’ Begins: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Putin Asserts That Deploying North Korean Troops Is Solely Russia’s Internal Matter

Putin Asserts That Deploying North Korean Troops Is Solely Russia’s Internal Matter

Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Delhi Techie May Back Out Of Legal Battle Over JioHotstar Domain Amid Family Concerns

Delhi Techie May Back Out Of Legal Battle Over JioHotstar Domain Amid Family Concerns

Getting Paid For Sleeping: The Surprising Strategy That Quadrupled Company Profits

Getting Paid For Sleeping: The Surprising Strategy That Quadrupled Company Profits

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara Property

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox