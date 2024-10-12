Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Google Seeks Delay On Court Order Opening Play Store To Competition

Google has filed a request with a federal judge in California to delay a significant court order that mandates greater competition in its Play Store.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Google Seeks Delay On Court Order Opening Play Store To Competition

Google has filed a request with a federal judge in California to delay a significant court order that mandates greater competition in its Play Store. The order, set to take effect on November 1, raises concerns about potential risks to safety, security, and privacy within the Android ecosystem, according to the tech giant.

Injunction Background

The injunction was issued by U.S. District Judge James Donato on October 7 in response to a lawsuit brought by Epic Games, the creator of “Fortnite.” Epic successfully argued last year that Google was engaging in illegal monopolistic practices concerning app downloads on Android devices and in-app payment transactions.

Key Provisions of the Order

The court order requires Google to permit users to download third-party Android app platforms and stores. Additionally, it prohibits the company from restricting the use of competing in-app payment systems. Furthermore, Google is barred from making payments to device manufacturers for preinstalling its app store and from sharing revenue generated from the Play Store with other app distributors.

Next Steps for Google

Should Judge Donato reject Google’s request to pause the injunction, the company can appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco while it challenges the antitrust verdict. Google filed its notice of appeal to the 9th Circuit just a day prior to its request to stay the injunction. The appeals court will ultimately determine the fate of Google’s challenge to the order.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Obama’s ‘Lecture’ To Black Men Over Harris Met with Fierce Criticism

Filed under

competition federal judge Google PLAY STORE
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Trump Lying About Migrants Taking Black And Hispanic Jobs? Here’s The Truth In Data

Is Trump Lying About Migrants Taking Black And Hispanic Jobs? Here’s The Truth In Data

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Rajnath Singh Promises Strong Response If India’s Interests Are Threatened

Rajnath Singh Promises Strong Response If India’s Interests Are Threatened

Anti-Subsidy EV Dispute: China And EU Fail To Reach Mutually Acceptable Solution

Anti-Subsidy EV Dispute: China And EU Fail To Reach Mutually Acceptable Solution

UNICEF Global Survey: 370 Million Girls And Women Face Sexual Violence Before Age 18

UNICEF Global Survey: 370 Million Girls And Women Face Sexual Violence Before Age 18

Entertainment

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox