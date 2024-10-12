Google Seeks Delay On Court Order Opening Play Store To Competition

Google has filed a request with a federal judge in California to delay a significant court order that mandates greater competition in its Play Store.

Google has filed a request with a federal judge in California to delay a significant court order that mandates greater competition in its Play Store. The order, set to take effect on November 1, raises concerns about potential risks to safety, security, and privacy within the Android ecosystem, according to the tech giant.

Injunction Background

The injunction was issued by U.S. District Judge James Donato on October 7 in response to a lawsuit brought by Epic Games, the creator of “Fortnite.” Epic successfully argued last year that Google was engaging in illegal monopolistic practices concerning app downloads on Android devices and in-app payment transactions.

Key Provisions of the Order

The court order requires Google to permit users to download third-party Android app platforms and stores. Additionally, it prohibits the company from restricting the use of competing in-app payment systems. Furthermore, Google is barred from making payments to device manufacturers for preinstalling its app store and from sharing revenue generated from the Play Store with other app distributors.

Next Steps for Google

Should Judge Donato reject Google’s request to pause the injunction, the company can appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco while it challenges the antitrust verdict. Google filed its notice of appeal to the 9th Circuit just a day prior to its request to stay the injunction. The appeals court will ultimately determine the fate of Google’s challenge to the order.

