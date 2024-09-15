Haiti Gas Truck Explosion Claims 25 Lives, Dozens Injured

A catastrophic gas truck explosion in Haiti’s southern peninsula has claimed at least 25 lives and left numerous survivors with severe burns.

A catastrophic gas truck explosion in Haiti’s southern peninsula has claimed at least 25 lives and left numerous survivors with severe burns. The explosion occurred early in the morning near the coastal city of Miragoane, located in the Nippes department.

Prime Minister Garry Conille Visits the Scene

Haiti’s Prime Minister, Garry Conille, arrived at the explosion site and described the scene as “horrible” in a statement. Conille reported that some of the most critically injured victims were airlifted by helicopter for urgent medical treatment. He assured the public of government support for the victims and their families.

Government Response and Medical Efforts

According to Radio RFM, the explosion happened around 7 a.m. local time. Initial reports indicated that 16 of the deceased were completely burned beyond recognition, while 40 others were admitted to the local hospital with severe burns. Images released by the government showed medical personnel treating a burn victim whose legs and head were extensively bandaged.

Cause of the Explosion

Witnesses reported that the explosion was caused by a punctured gas tank on the truck, which was struck by another vehicle. People had gathered to collect the leaking fuel when the blast occurred. The witness described the scene as chaotic, with those closest to the truck suffering devastating injuries.

Ongoing Fuel Shortages and Gang-Controlled Areas

Fuel deliveries to the Miragoane area have been disrupted in recent weeks due to the necessity of using ferries to avoid gang-controlled roads around Port-au-Prince. The escalating gang violence has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, leading to mass displacements, increased violence, and widespread hunger.

Emergency Measures and Burn Victims

In response to the disaster, a nationwide state of emergency has been declared. The civil protection agency has identified a 31-year-old man and two 23-year-olds among the most severely injured, with over 89% of their bodies burned. These individuals are receiving treatment in Les Cayes, a southern city in Haiti. Two of the burn victims sustained second-degree burns.

Previous Incidents

This explosion follows a similar tragedy in 2021 in Cap-Haitien, which resulted in at least 60 fatalities.

