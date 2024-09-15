Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Haiti Gas Truck Explosion Claims 25 Lives, Dozens Injured

A catastrophic gas truck explosion in Haiti’s southern peninsula has claimed at least 25 lives and left numerous survivors with severe burns.

Haiti Gas Truck Explosion Claims 25 Lives, Dozens Injured

A catastrophic gas truck explosion in Haiti’s southern peninsula has claimed at least 25 lives and left numerous survivors with severe burns. The explosion occurred early in the morning near the coastal city of Miragoane, located in the Nippes department.

Prime Minister Garry Conille Visits the Scene

Haiti’s Prime Minister, Garry Conille, arrived at the explosion site and described the scene as “horrible” in a statement. Conille reported that some of the most critically injured victims were airlifted by helicopter for urgent medical treatment. He assured the public of government support for the victims and their families.

READ MORE: Tunisia’s Election Season Launches A Day After Nationwide Protests

Government Response and Medical Efforts

According to Radio RFM, the explosion happened around 7 a.m. local time. Initial reports indicated that 16 of the deceased were completely burned beyond recognition, while 40 others were admitted to the local hospital with severe burns. Images released by the government showed medical personnel treating a burn victim whose legs and head were extensively bandaged.

Cause of the Explosion

Witnesses reported that the explosion was caused by a punctured gas tank on the truck, which was struck by another vehicle. People had gathered to collect the leaking fuel when the blast occurred. The witness described the scene as chaotic, with those closest to the truck suffering devastating injuries.

Ongoing Fuel Shortages and Gang-Controlled Areas

Fuel deliveries to the Miragoane area have been disrupted in recent weeks due to the necessity of using ferries to avoid gang-controlled roads around Port-au-Prince. The escalating gang violence has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, leading to mass displacements, increased violence, and widespread hunger.

Emergency Measures and Burn Victims

In response to the disaster, a nationwide state of emergency has been declared. The civil protection agency has identified a 31-year-old man and two 23-year-olds among the most severely injured, with over 89% of their bodies burned. These individuals are receiving treatment in Les Cayes, a southern city in Haiti. Two of the burn victims sustained second-degree burns.

Previous Incidents

This explosion follows a similar tragedy in 2021 in Cap-Haitien, which resulted in at least 60 fatalities.

ALSO READ: Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Filed under

Gas Truck Explosion Haiti southern peninsula

Also Read

Modi Criticizes JMM Over Alleged Support For Rohingyas & Bangladeshis At Jamshedpur Rally

Modi Criticizes JMM Over Alleged Support For Rohingyas & Bangladeshis At Jamshedpur Rally

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Key Dates, Celebrations, And Observances In India

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Key Dates, Celebrations, And Observances In India

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Assad Appoints Former Minister Jalali As New Syrian Government Head Amid EU Sanctions

Assad Appoints Former Minister Jalali As New Syrian Government Head Amid EU Sanctions

Rahul Gandhi Praises AIMC On 40th Anniversary For Fearless Advocacy

Rahul Gandhi Praises AIMC On 40th Anniversary For Fearless Advocacy

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox