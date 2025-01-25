Hamas Releases Four Israeli Women Hostages In Gaza: Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag

Four Israeli female soldiers, captured by Hamas fighters during an attack inside Israel on October 7, 2023, were handed over to the International Red Cross in Gaza on Saturday. The release took place amid large crowds in Gaza City, marking a significant moment in a broader ceasefire deal.

Four Israeli female soldiers, who had been captured by Hamas fighters during an attack inside Israel on October 7, 2023, were released and handed over to the International Red Cross in Gaza on Saturday.

Large Crowds Gather

The soldiers—Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19—were seen leaving Gaza City’s central Palestine Square in Red Cross vehicles, as large crowds of Gazans gathered in the square to witness their release.

Before the hostages were taken away, a Red Cross delegate, sitting at a desk in full public view, signed undisclosed documents alongside a Hamas fighter. Shortly after, the four women were escorted by Hamas gunmen to a stage where they waved to the crowd and media.

Soldiers Captured During Hamas Attack

The four soldiers were part of a unit stationed at the Nahal Oz base near Gaza’s border, where they were captured by Hamas fighters on October 7, 2023, during an assault that resulted in the deaths of over 60 Israeli soldiers. The soldiers had been monitoring the area for threats as part of their lookout duties. A fifth female soldier, Agam Berger, 20, who was also part of their unit, was abducted alongside them but was not included in the release.

Israel’s military has prepared for the safe reception of the hostages. Upon arrival, the soldiers will receive medical care and support at designated points before being transferred to hospitals and reunited with their families.

Hamas Ceasefire Deal and Hostage Exchange

In exchange for the release of the four soldiers, Israel is set to release 180 Palestinians currently incarcerated in its prisons. This exchange is part of a broader ceasefire agreement that will see the gradual release of 33 hostages, with more Palestinian prisoners set to be freed in the process. Additional humanitarian aid is also slated to enter Gaza.

While Israel estimates that a significant portion of the remaining hostages, numbering over 90, may have already died, Hamas has not yet provided clear numbers on the survivors or details about those who have perished. The group is expected to release more information about the remaining 26 hostages, with further releases planned in the coming weeks.

