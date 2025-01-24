Hamas Announces It Will Release Four Israeli Women Soldiers Under Ceasefire Deal

Hamas has released the names of four Israeli women soldiers it plans to free as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Hamas has released the names of four Israeli women soldiers it plans to free as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel. The announcement comes as part of a deal requiring the release of hostages held in Gaza. However, the list has sparked controversy, with the Israeli government alleging a potential breach of the agreement.

Israeli Concerns Over Ceasefire Terms

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office expressed dissatisfaction with the list, stating it excluded Arbel Yehoud, the last female civilian hostage held in Gaza. The Israeli government’s statement read, “We have received the list,” but reports from Israeli media suggest officials consider this omission a violation of the ceasefire terms.

The agreement stipulates that all female civilian hostages must be released first, followed by female soldiers, older individuals, and those with serious health conditions. The four women named—Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag—are all Israel Defense Forces (IDF) observation troops. They were abducted on October 7, 2023, during a surprise Hamas attack on the Nahal Oz base near Gaza.

Hamas Statement on the Release of Israeli Women

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, announced via Telegram, “As part of the prisoners’ exchange deal, the (Ezzedine) al-Qassam Brigades decided to release tomorrow four women soldiers.” These women have been held captive in Gaza for over 15 months.

The absence of Arbel Yehoud from the release list has fueled speculation. Yehoud, who holds dual German-Israeli citizenship, may not be in Hamas custody but instead held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant faction. This uncertainty has led to intensified discussions among Israeli officials about their next steps in response to the apparent breach.

Details of the Ceasefire Agreement

Under the ceasefire deal, hostages are to be released in phases. The initial phase prioritizes the release of women, children, and elderly civilians, followed by female soldiers. The agreement also includes the gradual release of 33 hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The first exchange occurred on Sunday, resulting in the release of three Israeli civilians and 90 Palestinian detainees.

Dozens more hostages and Palestinian prisoners are expected to be freed as part of the agreement, accompanied by an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, reports suggest that many hostages may have died, with Israel estimating that as many as half of the more than 90 captives in Gaza may no longer be alive. Hamas has not confirmed these numbers or released detailed information about the captives.

Background on the Abducted Israeli Soldiers

The four soldiers worked in an IDF surveillance unit stationed near Nahal Oz, where they monitored activity along the Gaza border. During the October 7 attack, the base was overrun by Hamas fighters. Family members of other soldiers from the unit reported that the women had observed suspicious activity, such as militants practicing with parachutes, but their warnings were dismissed.

Footage from the attack showed six female soldiers being taken captive, including 19-year-old Naama Levy, who was shown facing a wall with her hands and ankles tied. Another hostage, Liri Albag, also 19 at the time, appeared in a video released three weeks ago, pale and exhausted, pleading for a ceasefire. Albag’s parents urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to “make decisions as if your own children were there.”

Next Steps in the Prisoner Exchange Between Hamas And Israel

Following Hamas’s announcement, Israel is expected to release a list of Palestinian prisoners to be freed this weekend. The exchange highlights the ongoing complexity of the ceasefire deal, as both sides navigate the delicate process of hostage and prisoner releases amid heightened tensions.

The unfolding situation underscores the humanitarian and political challenges in the region, as families on both sides await the safe return of their loved ones.