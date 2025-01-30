Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Hamas Releases Israeli And Thai Hostages Amid Ceasefire, Israel Prepares Prisoner Release

Hamas has released three more Israeli hostages and five Thai captives, marking the third release since the ceasefire in Gaza took effect earlier this month.

Hamas Releases Israeli And Thai Hostages Amid Ceasefire, Israel Prepares Prisoner Release


Hamas has released three more Israeli hostages and five Thai captives, marking the third release since the ceasefire in Gaza took effect earlier this month. In return, Israel is expected to release 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of the ongoing negotiations.

Female Soldier Among the Freed Hostages

Among those released by Hamas was Agam Berger, a 20-year-old female Israeli soldier. Her handover took place in the heavily destroyed Jabaliya refugee camp, with confirmation from the Israeli government that she is now under their care. Another release ceremony was planned in Khan Younis, drawing crowds that included militants and civilians alike.

The other Israeli hostages released on Thursday were Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old man.

Supporters gathered in Tel Aviv to celebrate Berger’s release, cheering and holding signs with messages of support. The event was broadcast on large screens in the city, highlighting the significance of her return.

While the exact identities of the released Thai nationals have not been confirmed, they are part of a group of foreign workers captured during Hamas’ October 2023 incursion into Israel. Previously, 23 Thai nationals were freed during a ceasefire in November 2023, though eight remain in captivity.

In response to the hostage release, Israel is preparing to free 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 individuals serving life sentences for deadly attacks. Notable among them is Zakaria Zubeidi, a former militant leader and theater director.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, aims to wind down one of the deadliest conflicts between Israel and Hamas. Despite earlier disputes over the sequencing of hostage releases, negotiations resolved the issue, allowing for continued adherence to the truce.

Devastation and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

As Israeli forces pull back from most of Gaza, displaced residents are returning to devastated neighborhoods. Around 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, with many living in makeshift camps or shuttered schools.

The Israeli military asserts it killed over 17,000 fighters, though civilian casualties remain high, with over 47,000 Palestinians reported dead by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Negotiations for a second phase of the truce are underway, with Hamas insisting on a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the war’s cessation before releasing more hostages. Israeli officials, however, maintain their commitment to dismantling Hamas, with calls from far-right political factions to resume the war if no agreement is reached.

The conflict, one of the deadliest in decades, has left the region grappling with immense loss and widespread devastation, with the path to peace still uncertain.

