‘Tower, Did You See That?’ Control Tower Audio Captures Moments After Washington Plane Crash

A mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, 2025, has led to a halt in all takeoffs and landings at the busy airport. The collision involved a regional American Airlines jet and a military Black Hawk helicopter, occurring around 9 p.m. EST as the aircraft were approaching the runway. Authorities have yet to confirm any casualties, though emergency teams were promptly deployed to the scene.

The Collision and Emergency Response

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident, stating that the crash occurred when American Eagle Flight 5342, a regional jet traveling from Wichita, Kansas, collided with the Black Hawk helicopter on its approach to the airport. Following the collision, emergency response crews were swiftly dispatched to the Potomac River area, which lies adjacent to the airport, to begin rescue efforts.

All flights at the airport were temporarily suspended as authorities worked to manage the aftermath. Air traffic controllers, who were in communication with both the helicopter and the jet before the crash, attempted to divert aircraft in the immediate vicinity to ensure safety.

Chilling Audio and a Grim Moment

I’ve cut together the air traffic control recordings from around the time the Washington DC crash involving #AA5342 took place. Part of it does appear to have controllers asking a pilot if they have “the CRJ in sight” – Then controllers can be heard reacting to the explosion. pic.twitter.com/9ZmuF2stS5 — Dan News (@dannews) January 30, 2025

In a chilling moment, audio from the air traffic control tower captured the exchange between the controller and the helicopter moments before the crash. Less than 30 seconds prior, the air traffic controller had inquired, “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” However, no response was received from the helicopter, and seconds later, the collision occurred. The audio also recorded a second pilot calling, “Tower, did you see that?” immediately after the apparent crash.

The air traffic controller took immediate action, diverting other flights from the area as authorities focused on the wreckage and rescue operations.

American Airlines, in a statement, confirmed that American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, was involved in the incident. “We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342…has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available,” the airline said on its website.

The White House has been briefed on the incident, with President Donald Trump informed about the collision. Although the incident remains under investigation, there has been no immediate confirmation regarding the number of casualties.

A Chilling Video Emerges on Social Media

A chilling video of the mid-air collision has surfaced on social media, showing the passenger jet crashing into the military helicopter. The footage has sparked widespread concern as officials and emergency responders work to assess the situation.

As investigations continue, authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the crash. The FAA, in collaboration with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is leading the inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, emergency responders are focused on searching for any survivors and providing assistance to those impacted by the crash.

