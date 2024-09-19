Harris Faces Challenges Despite Strong Debate Reviews

Kamala Harris received strong feedback from voters following her recent debate with Donald J. Trump, according to new polls conducted by various sources. However, the presidential race remains deadlocked nationally.

Kamala Harris received strong feedback from voters following her recent debate with Donald J. Trump, according to new polls conducted by various sources. However, the presidential race remains deadlocked nationally. In Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state, Harris holds a slight lead of four percentage points, a margin unchanged since early August.

Voter Demographics and Support

The vice president has managed to rally much of the core Democratic coalition in Pennsylvania, securing support from Black voters, younger voters, and women. Nationally, both candidates are tied at 47 percent. In Pennsylvania, Harris leads with 50 percent to Trump’s 46 percent.

Debate Reception

Polling results indicate that Harris outperformed Trump in the debate, with 67 percent of likely voters believing she did well, compared to 40 percent for Trump. Harris received favorable reviews from a majority across various demographics, including white voters without college degrees, who typically support Trump.

Persistent Challenges for Harris

Despite her strong debate performance, Harris faces critical vulnerabilities, particularly regarding perceptions of her being too liberal, which more voters cite compared to those who view Trump as too conservative. The share of voters wanting to learn more about Harris remained largely unchanged post-debate, suggesting a missed opportunity to address doubts about her platform.

Economic Concerns Influence Voter Sentiment

Economic issues remain a significant concern for voters, with 77 percent in Pennsylvania rating the economy as poor or fair. This sentiment is echoed even in key Democratic areas such as Philadelphia.

Shifts in Voter Support

While Harris has gained ground among college-educated voters, Trump’s support among this demographic has declined since 2020. Nationally, Trump’s favorability has risen to 47 percent, while Harris stands at 48 percent.

Harris’s Strategy Moving Forward

Harris’s debate aimed to introduce herself to voters unfamiliar with her, yet only a small decrease was noted in those still wanting to learn more about her. The debate highlighted a divide in voter perceptions, with many seeing Trump as a representative of “more of the same,” while he is still viewed by many as a change candidate.

The polls suggest that Harris’s support among Black voters in Pennsylvania has increased since her candidacy began, with nearly 90 percent of Philadelphia’s Black voters expressing support for her. The upcoming Senate race in Pennsylvania, alongside the presidential contest, adds further complexity to the political landscape as voters prepare for the November election.

