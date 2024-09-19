What Implications Do The Attacks Have for Israel-Hezbollah Relations?

Lebanon is in a state of shock following a series of deadly attacks targeting members of Hezbollah. On Tuesday, pagers exploded across the country, followed by detonations of walkie-talkies the next day.

At least 32 people, including children, have lost their lives, while thousands more are injured, many in critical condition due to the blasts.

Nature of the Attacks

The first attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon, with pagers exploding simultaneously in various locations, including Beirut and the central Beqaa valley, known strongholds for Hezbollah. Videos captured the aftermath, showing chaos in public spaces. In one incident, a man was seen suffering severe injuries after a pager explosion while shopping.

The second attack took place on Wednesday, with walkie-talkies detonating during a Hezbollah funeral in the suburbs of Beirut. Witness accounts described horrific injuries, including a man losing his hands. Fires erupted in multiple locations, overwhelming local hospitals as they rushed to treat the influx of injured patients.

Context of Increased Tensions

Hezbollah and Israel have a long history of conflict, which has intensified since the onset of the Gaza war last October. Hezbollah is part of a broader Iran-aligned coalition across the Middle East that has engaged in ongoing hostilities with Israel. This latest escalation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, with Hezbollah pledging to retaliate against what it terms “Israeli aggression.”

How the Attacks Were Executed

The attacks have raised numerous questions regarding their execution and the origins of the devices used. According to reports, Hezbollah members rely on low-tech communication devices due to concerns about surveillance. The pagers that exploded were recently acquired, and sources suggest that explosives were hidden within them, allowing for remote detonation.

A mysterious supply chain has been traced from Asia to Europe regarding the pagers. While the devices bore the name of a Taiwanese manufacturer, it has been reported that a Hungarian intermediary was involved, although Hungarian authorities denied any local manufacturing. The walkie-talkies involved were identified as a discontinued model from a Japanese firm, with Lebanese officials stating they were not officially supplied or vetted.

Responses from Hezbollah and International Community

In the wake of the attacks, Hezbollah has vowed retaliation, asserting that Israel will face consequences for its actions. The Lebanese government condemned the attacks, labeling them “criminal aggression” and urging the international community to intervene. Lebanon’s Foreign Minister expressed concerns that these events might lead to a broader conflict, calling for assistance from the United Nations Security Council and the United States to restore peace.

Israeli officials have remained largely silent on the specifics but hinted at a new phase of conflict, emphasizing the need for military readiness. Reports indicate that U.S. officials were not fully informed of the planned operations before the explosions occurred, highlighting potential gaps in communication between allies.

Call for Investigation

International human rights organizations have condemned the attacks as violations of humanitarian law, calling for an independent investigation into the events. There is widespread concern about the implications of these developments for stability in Lebanon and the wider region, as the situation continues to unfold.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

