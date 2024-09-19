Aragalaya’ Movement Influences Voter Sentiment Ahead Of Sri Lankan Presidential Election

The term ‘Aragalaya,’ meaning ‘struggle’ in Sinhala, refers to a movement that erupted in March 2022. This grassroots uprising saw thousands of Sri Lankans take to the streets in response to severe power cuts, acute shortages of fuel, food, and medicine, and skyrocketing prices.

The term ‘Aragalaya,’ meaning ‘struggle’ in Sinhala, refers to a movement that erupted in March 2022. This grassroots uprising saw thousands of Sri Lankans take to the streets in response to severe power cuts, acute shortages of fuel, food, and medicine, and skyrocketing prices.

Dissanayake’s Presidential Aspirations

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, known as AKD and representing the National People’s Power alliance, is aiming to capitalize on the widespread discontent that fueled the 2022 protests, which ultimately led to the ousting of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. As Sri Lankans prepare to vote on Saturday, Dissanayake hopes to emerge as the country’s new president. However, he faces challenges, as his party holds only three seats in the 225-member parliament.

Political scientist Jayadeva Uyangoda noted that while Dissanayake doesn’t directly claim the legacy of the Aragalaya movement, he stands as its primary beneficiary. He remarked, “He comes from the non-elites and the public are fed up with the traditional political elites.”

Commitment to Serve

Dissanayake, recognized for his compelling speeches in eloquent Sinhala, has expressed his readiness to serve the Sri Lankan people. He described the upcoming election as a “perfect opportunity” for voters to move past the pain and suffering experienced during the crisis. “Now that victorious moment is finally here and we should work together to ensure it is not lost,” he stated during a rally.

Blame on Rajapaksa for Economic Collapse

The previous regime under Rajapaksa has been widely criticized for the economic collapse that triggered essential shortages. This turmoil has significantly boosted Dissanayake’s political profile in the wake of the crisis.

Promises of Change from the National People’s Power Alliance

Dissanayake’s alliance has pledged to implement the changes demanded by the Aragalaya movement. Recent polling data from the Sri Lanka Opinion Tracker Survey by the Institute for Health Policy indicates that Dissanayake is leading in voter preferences with 36%, followed closely by Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party at 32%, and President Ranil Wickremesinghe at 28%.

Economist Dhananath Fernando suggested that voters are likely to prioritize the issues that contributed to the economic meltdown over traditional party loyalties.

The Economic Landscape

Following the turmoil, parliament elected Wickremesinghe after Rajapaksa’s departure amid the protests. Wickremesinghe has since navigated a precarious recovery, supported by a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout and a $25 billion debt restructuring plan. The 2022 economic crash resulted in inflation soaring to 70%, with power tariffs rising by 65% and the currency depreciating by 45%. Currently, inflation and interest rates have returned to single digits, with a projected growth of 3% in 2024, marking the first expansion since the economy contracted by 7.3% during the crisis.

A Call for Political Change

For many, including climate and political activist Melani Gunathilaka, the recovery has come at a cost. “I don’t think anybody thinks it’s going to solve all issues but at least there should be leaders who are not insensitive to people,” she remarked. Gunathilaka pointed out that the ongoing austerity measures disproportionately burden working people while businesses and banks prosper.

Dissanayake’s Economic Plans

Dissanayake’s manifesto includes plans to revise the critical debt restructuring program central to the IMF bailout, alongside promises to reduce taxes—actions that have raised concerns regarding their potential impact on fiscal targets. However, he has adopted a conciliatory tone during his campaign, assuring voters that any changes will be made in consultation with the IMF, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring debt repayment.

Other Candidates and Their Perspectives

Dissanayake is not the only candidate advocating for political change. Lawyer-activist Nuwan Bopage is also contesting, representing Leftist policies, though he is not seen as a frontrunner. “Winning or losing is a different matter. None of these parties have any solution to this crisis. Whoever wins, the people will lose,” Bopage asserted. He advocates for withdrawing from the IMF program, reducing taxes, and promoting stronger state intervention.

As Sri Lankans head to the polls, the outcome remains uncertain, but the legacy of the Aragalaya movement continues to shape the political landscape.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Finland Urges Expansion Of U.N. Security Council, Ending Veto For A Fairer Global Governance