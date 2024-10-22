Harris Ready To Fight Trump If Former President Contests The Election Results

Vice President Kamala Harris recently, in an interview, discussed her preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump may declare victory before all votes are counted in the upcoming election.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently, in an interview, discussed her preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump may declare victory before all votes are counted in the upcoming election.

While speaking from her official residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Harris indicated that her campaign is ready for any attempts by the Republican former president to undermine the election, though her primary focus remains on defeating him.

Team equipped to handle election results

She noted that her team is equipped to handle election night and the subsequent days, emphasizing their resources and expertise.

When asked about the likelihood of Trump claiming victory prematurely, Harris expressed her concern regarding this issue. She remarked on Trump’s previous attempts to overturn a fair election and his continued denial of the people’s choice, highlighting his role in inciting the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, where many law enforcement officers were assaulted, some fatally. This incident aimed to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Harris highlights Trump’s accusations of 2020 election

Harris pointed out that Trump has yet to accept the outcome of that election, falsely alleging a widespread conspiracy of voter fraud against him. She stressed that the American public is facing a significant decision regarding the nation’s future as the election approaches.

For months, Trump has claimed that the election process is rigged against him without presenting any evidence, accusing various institutions and individuals of interference. He has urged his supporters to ensure he wins by a margin that would be “too big to rig.”

Harris and Trump in a tight race

Experts have warned that Trump’s efforts to instill doubt about the election could mobilize his supporters to challenge the results after the election, potentially leading to attempts to seize power by declaring the election invalid.

With only two weeks remaining, Harris and Trump are in a tight race, with polls indicating a close contest both nationally and in seven key battleground states.

In the wake of her rise to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket in July, Harris has increased her engagement with the media following a period of limited interviews.

Read More: Trump Accuses UK’s Labour Party Of Foreign Interference, Files Complaint