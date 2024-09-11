Harris vs. Trump: Global Reactions To The First Presidential Debate

The first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump drew intense international attention, with commentators from various countries offering their perspectives on the exchanges that unfolded in Philadelphia.

Kremlin Reaction to Putin References

Kamala Harris’s remark that President Putin is “a dictator who would eat you for lunch” caught the attention of the Kremlin, where such idioms are not commonly used. As reported, Moscow was more interested in Trump’s avoidance of a direct stance on Ukraine. Trump’s response, “I want the war to stop,” was seen as a diplomatic sidestep. In contrast, Harris defended Ukraine’s actions, criticizing Putin’s ambitions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed displeasure, stating, “Putin’s name is used as one of the instruments for the internal battle in the US.” The Kremlin had previously dismissed Putin’s supportive comments about Harris as ironic and unimportant.

Concerns in Kyiv Over Trump’s Position

In Kyiv, Trump’s reluctance to explicitly support Ukraine’s victory in the ongoing war stirred apprehension. Trump’s claim that he could resolve the conflict swiftly was met with skepticism, with many Ukrainians fearing a potentially detrimental deal if he were elected. Harris’s firm stance on supporting Ukraine, and her credit for sharing intelligence with President Zelensky before the invasion, contrasted sharply with Trump’s ambiguous position. Ukrainian officials have remained largely silent, focused on their own battles, while President Zelensky subtly implied that a Trump presidency could mean challenging negotiations for Ukraine.

Controversies Around Trump’s Taliban Comments

The debate also touched on America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, with Trump’s reference to negotiating with “Abdul” leading to confusion and ridicule online. The mention of Abdul Ghani Baradar, who Trump incorrectly described as the Taliban’s current leader, sparked a wave of memes. Both candidates criticized the flawed withdrawal deal, with Trump boasting about the agreement while the Biden administration managed the chaotic exit. The debate highlighted the contentious nature of the withdrawal, with both sides facing criticism.

Beijing’s View of Harris

In Beijing, Kamala Harris’s debate performance raised concerns due to her lack of a clear track record on China. Her assertion that the U.S. would prevail in the 21st Century competition and her accusations against Trump of aiding Chinese military advancements added to the uncertainty surrounding her position. President Xi’s recent call for stability in U.S.-China relations underscored Beijing’s unease with the unpredictability of U.S. policies, which Harris’s rhetoric seemed to amplify.

Middle East Reactions to the Debate

The debate resonated strongly in the Middle East, where Trump’s claim that Israel might not exist in two years under Harris provoked concern. Observers in the region are closely watching the U.S. election, with speculation about how it might impact the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Harris’s potential for a tougher stance on Israel contrasts with Trump’s more sympathetic position, leading some Palestinians to view her as a less problematic option compared to Trump.

Praise for Orban and Its Implications

In Hungary, Trump’s praise for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calling him “one of the most respected men,” was widely covered. Orban’s endorsement of Trump and his optimism about a potential end to the Ukraine conflict under a Trump presidency were noted. Critics, however, viewed Trump’s admiration for Orban as concerning, with some suggesting it reflects poorly on his international judgment. Orban’s support for Trump is seen as a strategic move, hoping for favorable outcomes in both Ukraine and broader European affairs.

