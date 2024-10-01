Hezbollah Denies Israeli Claims, Labels Military Footage as Propaganda

The militant group Hezbollah has dismissed recent Israeli military reports showcasing alleged cross-border operations into Lebanon, claiming these media releases are part of a broader propaganda strategy rather than reflections […]

The militant group Hezbollah has dismissed recent Israeli military reports showcasing alleged cross-border operations into Lebanon, claiming these media releases are part of a broader propaganda strategy rather than reflections of the current conflict.

In a series of statements, the Israeli military asserted that it has been conducting covert ground missions aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure in border-adjacent Lebanese villages. They have shared footage purporting to show Israeli soldiers discovering tunnels and weapon caches during these operations.

However, Hezbollah responded on Tuesday, insisting that the images and videos circulated by the Israeli forces are outdated and do not correlate with any present military activities at the border. The group characterized these visual materials as instruments of a “psychological and propaganda war.”

While the Israeli military announced a recent “limited” ground incursion into Lebanese territory, Hezbollah firmly rejects these claims, maintaining that no Israeli troops have entered Lebanon.

More details awaited