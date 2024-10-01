Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Hezbollah Denies Israeli Claims, Labels Military Footage as Propaganda

The militant group Hezbollah has dismissed recent Israeli military reports showcasing alleged cross-border operations into Lebanon, claiming these media releases are part of a broader propaganda strategy rather than reflections […]

Hezbollah Denies Israeli Claims, Labels Military Footage as Propaganda

The militant group Hezbollah has dismissed recent Israeli military reports showcasing alleged cross-border operations into Lebanon, claiming these media releases are part of a broader propaganda strategy rather than reflections of the current conflict.

In a series of statements, the Israeli military asserted that it has been conducting covert ground missions aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure in border-adjacent Lebanese villages. They have shared footage purporting to show Israeli soldiers discovering tunnels and weapon caches during these operations.

However, Hezbollah responded on Tuesday, insisting that the images and videos circulated by the Israeli forces are outdated and do not correlate with any present military activities at the border. The group characterized these visual materials as instruments of a “psychological and propaganda war.”

While the Israeli military announced a recent “limited” ground incursion into Lebanese territory, Hezbollah firmly rejects these claims, maintaining that no Israeli troops have entered Lebanon.

More details awaited

Filed under

Hezbollah israeli Military Footage Propaganda

Also Read

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule Here!

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox