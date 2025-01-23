Hundreds Evacuate Jenin As Israel Intensifies West Bank Crackdown

Hundreds of residents have fled Jenin as the Israeli assault on the West Bank city continues, with reports of destruction and displacement.

As the Israeli assault on the West Bank city of Jenin enters its third day, hundreds of residents have been forced to flee the Jenin refugee camp and surrounding areas. The operation, codenamed “Iron Wall,” began shortly after a ceasefire in Gaza, marking a shift in the aims of the ongoing conflict that started in October 2023.

The Israeli military launched the operation to target Palestinian militants in the refugee camp, with the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, stating that the operation aims to prevent militants from regrouping and attacking Israeli civilians. However, residents have reported that Palestinian Authority forces shot at residents before Israeli forces entered, adding to the chaos.

The situation in Jenin has become increasingly dire, with residents facing destruction of homes, streets, and essential infrastructure. Saleh Ammar, a 65-year-old resident, recounted how he and his family were forced to leave their neighborhood under heavy gunfire 1 . The Palestinian Red Crescent has reported helping almost 650 people who fled the camp, but coordination with Israeli forces has been challenging.

Mumbai police have deployed two constables outside Khan’s Bandra residence to provide temporary protection, and senior police officials have installed CCTV cameras and window grills as part of enhanced security measures. The Israeli military has indicated that the assault on Jenin involves battles in mosques and hospitals, blaming Palestinian militants for embedding in civilian infrastructure 1 .

The escalation in the West Bank has drawn international attention, with the Norwegian Refugee Council highlighting disturbing patterns of unlawful use of force. The ongoing operation has led to mass displacement and destruction, raising concerns about the humanitarian impact and potential war crimes 1 .

ALSO READ: Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Birthright Citizenship