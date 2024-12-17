Netanyahu Declares Israeli Forces Will Remain In Syrian Buffer Zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israeli forces will maintain their presence in a buffer zone along the Syrian border “until another arrangement is found that will ensure Israel’s security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israeli forces will maintain their presence in a buffer zone along the Syrian border “until another arrangement is found that will ensure Israel’s security.” The statement was made from Mount Hermon’s snow-covered summit, the highest peak in the region, located on Syria’s side of the border.

This visit marked a historic moment, as it was reportedly the first time a sitting Israeli leader entered Syrian territory.

Netanyahu recalled his time on Mount Hermon 53 years ago as a soldier, highlighting how the summit’s significance to Israel’s security has grown in light of recent developments. “The summit of the Hermon is the eyes of the state of Israel to identify our enemies who are nearby and far away,” said Defense Minister Israel Katz, who accompanied Netanyahu during the visit.

Buffer Zone and Ongoing Tensions

The buffer zone, spanning approximately 400 square kilometers (155 square miles) in southern Syria, was seized by Israeli forces in the aftermath of Syria’s internal conflict. This area, which lies between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, was established as a demilitarized zone by the U.N. following the 1973 Mideast war.

A U.N. force of roughly 1,100 troops has patrolled the area for decades. However, Israel’s control over parts of the buffer zone has sparked condemnation, with critics accusing the country of violating the 1974 ceasefire and exploiting Syria’s chaos for territorial gains.

During the visit, Defense Minister Katz emphasized that the Israeli military has been instructed to quickly solidify its presence, including fortifications, as Israel anticipates an extended stay in the area.

Netanyahu reiterated that security arrangements in the buffer zone are non-negotiable until a viable alternative is established.

Context: Golan Heights Dispute

Israel continues to hold the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed— a move that remains unrecognized by the majority of the international community. Mount Hermon’s summit itself is divided among the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Lebanon, and Syria, with only the United States officially recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The situation further underscores the ongoing regional tensions and the strategic importance of the area to Israel’s security.

