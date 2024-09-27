Hurricane Helene Strengthens To Category 4: Impact On Florida

Hurricane Helene has intensified into a Category 4 storm as it heads toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, making it one of the most powerful storms to threaten the U.S. this year. Forecasters expect the storm to make landfall on Thursday night, raising alarms about potentially life-threatening conditions.

Expected Impact

Helene could bring a storm surge of 15 to 20 feet in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Panhandle. The hurricane is gaining strength from unusually warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, increasing the state’s vulnerability to severe weather.

By Thursday afternoon, Helene had already reached Category 3 status and was located about 200 miles southwest of Tampa, moving at 16 mph. Reports indicated that places like Fort Myers Beach were already experiencing flooding, with water levels 2 feet above normal.

The storm has left around 180,000 homes and businesses without power due to strong winds, which have sustained speeds of 110 mph, with higher gusts possible. The National Weather Service noted that hurricane-force winds extend 60 miles outward from the center of the storm.

State of Emergency

Much of Florida is currently under a state of emergency as officials prepare for the storm’s impact. While Helene may weaken upon landfall, its rapid pace could still lead to extensive damage. The National Weather Service warned of catastrophic storm surges, with inundation possibly reaching 20 feet in some areas.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, allowing federal assistance to flow into Florida. Mandatory evacuations have begun, and school districts along the Gulf Coast and parts of Georgia have closed in anticipation of the storm.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warned that this hurricane is likely to impact multiple states, with significant effects expected from Florida to Tennessee. Heavy rains have already begun reaching areas as far north as Asheville, North Carolina.

Preparations and Warnings

Governor Ron DeSantis urged residents to prepare for severe impacts, stating, “It’s not a matter of whether we’re going to get effects, it’s just a question of how significant those effects will be.” Officials have emphasized that time for evacuation is running out, with Kevin Guthrie from Florida’s Division of Emergency Management advising residents that “now is the time to evacuate.”

In Tallahassee, officials warned that the storm could cause unprecedented damage if it remains on its current path. Mayor John Dalley remarked that the community might face destruction “like nothing we have ever experienced before.”

As the storm draws closer, the National Weather Service continues to monitor its trajectory, cautioning that power outages and damage to infrastructure could persist for days or even weeks. Residents are urged to stay informed and follow evacuation orders to ensure their safety.

