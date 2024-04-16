IDF Names Israel's Successful Operation Against Iranian Attack 'Iron Shield'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officially announced on Monday that they have dubbed the successful interception of drones and missiles launched by Iran as operation “Iron Shield.”

“’Iron Shield’ – the official name of the interception and thwarting operation of the Iranian attack on Saturday,” the IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Iran’s first direct military assault on Israel, launched in retaliation for the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, has been described as unprecedented. As a result of the attack, which Tehran blames on Tel Aviv, 16 people were killed, including officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

an, which included 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles, 99% were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses and fighter jets, in coordination with its United States-led coalition of allies.

READ MORE

Coral Bleaching : Unprecedented Ocean Heat Fuels Record-Breaking Coral Bleaching Event

The West has supported Israel and criticized Iran but has advised Israel against responding to the “provocation” due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.