India Demands Review Of Indus Water Treaty, Issues Notice To Pakistan

In a significant development related to Indus water treaty, India has formally notified Pakistan of its intention to review the treaty. revealed sources on Wednesday.

In a significant development related to Indus water treaty, India has formally notified Pakistan of its intention to review the treaty. revealed sources on Wednesday.

According to sources, the notice was sent to Pakistan on August 30 under Article XII(3) of the IWT. India’s notification emphasized significant and unforeseen changes in circumstances that necessitate a reassessment of its obligations under various treaty articles.

These key concerns includes demographic shifts, environmental challenges, and the urgent need to advance clean energy development to meet India’s emission targets.

Additionally, India also cited the ongoing issue of cross-border terrorism as a reason for its demand for a review.

These notification comes amid ongoing disputes related to the Kishanganga and Ratle hydro projects, with sources stating that the World Bank has activated both the neutral expert mechanism and the Court of Arbitration concerning these issues.

As part of this process, India has urged Pakistan to engage in government-to-government negotiations to review the treaty, in accordance with the provisions of Article XII(3).

Meanwhile after nine years of negotiations, the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) was signed between India and Pakistan on September 19 1960, with the World Bank as a signatory.

Also Read: India and Pakistan Participate in Neutral Expert Meeting on Indus Waters Treaty

This treaty creates a framework for cooperation and information sharing, concerning the use of several cross-border rivers.

Must Read: Indus Water Treaty: Dispute lies in interpretation of Treaty