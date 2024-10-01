Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
India Issues Advisory To Citizens In Israel: Iran Vs Israel War

For emergencies, the Embassy shared contact numbers: +972-547520711 and +972-543278392.

India Issues Advisory To Citizens In Israel: Iran Vs Israel War

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an advisory for Indian citizens residing in Israel, following missile strikes from Iran. The advisory urges Indian nationals to remain alert and strictly follow guidelines provided by local authorities.

The embassy advised, “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within Israel, and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining regular contact with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals.”

For emergencies, the Embassy shared contact numbers: +972-547520711 and +972-543278392.

This advisory follows Iran’s missile attack on Israel on Tuesday night, which Tehran stated was in response to the recent assassinations of senior figures, including Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Nilforooshan, by Israeli forces.

Israel’s military later confirmed that the missile strikes had ended and informed citizens it was safe to leave their shelters. “After assessing the situation, it is now deemed safe to exit protected spaces across the country,” the statement read.

LIVE UPDATES: Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Iran Launches Missiles At Israel, Targets 10 Million Civilions

