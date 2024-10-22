India Ready To Collaborate For Peace: PM Modi Reiterates Conflict Resolution With Putin During Russia-Ukraine Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan. The bilateral meeting highlighted India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Russia and addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Expressing his appreciation for the warm welcome he received, PM Modi said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome, and hospitality. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India’s new embassy in Kazan will further strengthen these ties.”

The meeting’s agenda notably included discussions about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s position on the conflict, emphasizing the importance of resolving issues through peaceful means. “I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Modi stated, underlining his commitment to fostering dialogue.

He further asserted, “As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come.” This statement underscores India’s diplomatic approach in advocating for peace while maintaining its historical ties with Russia.

The meeting comes at a critical time as the international community continues to seek solutions to the ongoing tensions arising from the conflict. India, as a significant player on the global stage, has sought to maintain a balanced stance, advocating for dialogue while expressing concern for humanitarian issues.

With the recent opening of India’s new embassy in Kazan, the relationship between India and Russia appears poised for further strengthening. This development reflects India’s commitment to fostering diplomatic relations and enhancing its presence in important regions.

As the BRICS Summit progresses, the discussions between Modi and Putin signal a shared desire for cooperation and stability, both regionally and globally. The international community will be closely watching the outcomes of this meeting and the broader implications for peace in the region.