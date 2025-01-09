India-Taliban Hold Historic Talks On Humanitarian Assistance, Cricket and Strategic Cooperation

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed a range of issues, including India’s continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and potential support for the country’s health sector and refugee rehabilitation.

In a significant diplomatic development, India and the Taliban held high-level talks for the first time in Dubai on Wednesday, marking a shift in New Delhi’s approach to Kabul since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, with discussions centered on Afghanistan’s urgent development needs and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Misri received an assurance from Muttaqi that Afghan territory would not be used against India, an important development in light of the security concerns that have shaped New Delhi’s relations with Kabul since the Taliban’s resurgence. This conversation represents a substantial upgrade from previous interactions, which had only seen Indian officials at the Joint Secretary level engage with Taliban ministers.

Indian government reiterated its commitment to assisting Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development needs. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India will consider expanding its involvement in development projects alongside the ongoing humanitarian aid program. The two sides also agreed to enhance the use of the Chabahar Port, facilitating trade, commercial activities, and continued humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

This meeting took place amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, particularly over Pakistan Taliban activities and airstrikes carried out on Afghan soil. Afghanistan’s relations with Islamabad have soured, particularly following Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory, which killed 46 people, including women and children. India condemned these actions, asserting its solidarity with Afghanistan and criticizing Pakistan for its externalizing of internal security issues.

India-Afghan Humanitarian Ties

India’s long-standing friendship with the Afghan people was emphasized during the talks. Misri highlighted New Delhi’s commitment to addressing Afghanistan’s critical development needs. The two sides also discussed enhancing cultural and sports cooperation, especially in cricket, a popular sport among Afghanistan’s youth. The meeting underscored the importance of continuing India’s humanitarian support, which includes significant shipments of wheat, medicines, vaccines, earthquake relief materials, and other essential aid to Afghanistan.

Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban government, India’s engagement with Afghanistan comes as the Taliban’s ties with Pakistan have become increasingly strained. Kabul’s growing resentment toward Islamabad stems from allegations that Pakistan is using Afghan soil to harbor members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned terrorist group targeting Pakistani civilians and security forces. Recent Pakistani military airstrikes against suspected TTP hideouts in Afghanistan only added to the tensions, with Kabul condemning the attacks that led to the deaths of numerous refugees.

The discussions in Dubai also included talks about India’s continued support for the health sector in Afghanistan and the rehabilitation of refugees. In line with its ongoing assistance, India pledged further material support to address these critical sectors, continuing its role as a key humanitarian partner for Afghanistan despite the complexities of engaging with the Taliban.

The meeting signals a recalibration of India’s foreign policy approach in the region, marking a shift towards pragmatic engagement with the Taliban amid changing geopolitical realities.

Also Read: Los Angeles Fire Update: Death Toll Reaches 5 As Wildfires Burns Down More Than 10,000 Acres Of Land