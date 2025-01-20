Indian Student Ravi Teja Shot Dead In Washington, D.C

Ravi Teja, a Hyderabad youth pursuing a master’s degree in the USA, was tragically shot dead in Washington, D.C. Assailants opened fire on him, leading to his untimely death. Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators.

A tragic incident unfolded in Washington DC, where K Ravi Teja, a 26-year-old student from Hyderabad, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants. The young man suffered fatal bullet injuries and succumbed to them on the spot.

Ravi Teja, a native of RK Puram at Green Hills Colony in Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad, had moved to the United States in 2022 to pursue his master’s degree. After completing his studies, he was actively attending job trials in hopes of starting his career.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with further information awaited from local authorities.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Ravi Teja’s family and friends in Hyderabad, who are devastated by the news. This tragic event underscores the vulnerabilities faced by international students abroad, particularly those in the early stages of their professional journeys.

As investigations in Washington DC continue, more details about the incident and the identity of the perpetrators are expected to emerge in the coming days.

