Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Sarnia, Canada; Suspect Arrested

On Tuesday, Sarnia Police identified the victim of a tragic stabbing in Ontario, Canada, as 22-year-old Gurasis Singh, an international student from India.

Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Sarnia, Canada; Suspect Arrested

On Tuesday, Sarnia Police identified the victim of a tragic stabbing in Ontario, Canada, as 22-year-old Gurasis Singh, an international student from India. Singh was studying business at Lambton College. The stabbing occurred in the early hours of December 1, and after a post-mortem investigation, authorities confirmed the student’s identity.

Details of the Incident

Police responded to a call about a stabbing at a residence in Sarnia on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a deceased male and detained a second individual. The residence, according to local law enforcement, was shared by both the victim and the alleged assailant. The two men reportedly became involved in a physical altercation in the kitchen, which tragically escalated into the suspect allegedly stabbing Singh multiple times, leading to his death.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Crossley Hunter, has been charged with second-degree murder. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the altercation, but they confirmed that Hunter has been taken into custody. The investigation is still ongoing, with the police working to understand the full context of the event.

Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis stated that while an arrest has been made, the investigation remains complex. The police are continuing to gather all available evidence to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the stabbing and to assess whether there may have been any motive for the crime. At this stage, authorities have indicated they do not believe the attack was racially motivated. Chief Davis further emphasized the importance of cooperation with Lambton College to support the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time.

College’s Response and Support

Lambton College, where the victim was studying, released a statement expressing profound sorrow over the loss of a student. “Students are at the heart of Lambton College, and the loss of a student is a tragedy of the highest magnitude,” the statement read. The college assured that they are in contact with Gurasis Singh’s family and are providing assistance with funeral arrangements and repatriation of his remains. Lambton College has also expressed its commitment to supporting the victim’s loved ones as they navigate the emotional toll of this devastating loss.

The tragic death has left the local community, including Singh’s fellow students and educators, in shock. The Lambton College community, in particular, is deeply affected, as Singh’s death marks a tragic moment for both the institution and the broader international student body in Canada.

