Iran Lodges Formal Complaint With IAEA Over Potential Israeli Attack On Nuclear Sites

Iran files a complaint with the IAEA over Israeli threats to its nuclear sites, amid rising tensions following Iran's missile strike and Israel's potential retaliatory actions.

Iran has officially raised concerns with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding potential Israeli threats to its nuclear facilities, following escalating tensions between the two nations. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed the communication during a press briefing, stating that Israel’s recent remarks about possible military action against Iran’s nuclear sites have prompted Tehran to take diplomatic steps.

“Any acts of aggression towards nuclear sites are condemned under international law,” Baghaei emphasized, reiterating Iran’s position. He disclosed that Iran had sent a formal letter to the UN’s nuclear watchdog to highlight the gravity of the situation.

Rising Tensions After Iranian Missile Strike

The growing tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated following a missile strike on October 1, when Iran launched over 180 missiles targeting Israel. This action was in response to the assassinations of key figures, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

It marked the second missile attack by Iran on Israel this year, prompting fears of further retaliation, particularly toward Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran that it had made a “big mistake” and vowed that it “will pay for it.” The Israeli government, however, remains cautious, with Netanyahu’s office confirming that while Israel values its key alliance with the U.S., it will make its own decisions based on its national interests.

Reports indicate that Washington has advised Israel not to strike Iran’s nuclear sites, though Israeli military action may still target other Iranian facilities.

International Concerns And Israel’s Nuclear Debate

As tensions mount, Israel’s internal political landscape has been rife with calls for more decisive action. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has openly criticized U.S. President Joe Biden’s push for a “proportionate” response, arguing that Israel must act more forcefully.

In addition, Avigdor Liberman, a prominent opposition figure and former defense minister, has called for Israel to use “all the tools” at its disposal to confront Iran, alluding to the possibility of nuclear options being considered in extreme circumstances.

Israel has long accused Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, despite Tehran’s consistent denials, asserting that its nuclear program is strictly peaceful.

Diplomatic Outreach And Regional Tensions

In a bid to prevent further escalation, Iran has ramped up its diplomatic efforts across the Middle East. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been traveling to various countries, including Bahrain and Kuwait, to discuss regional security and reduce tensions. These visits follow earlier diplomatic outreach to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other nations.

Despite these efforts, Iran remains steadfast in its territorial disputes, particularly over the three Persian Gulf islands claimed by the UAE. Baghaei reiterated Iran’s sovereignty over the islands, dismissing external claims and criticism from European nations.

Tensions with Europe have also been rising, with Baghaei accusing European governments of undermining dialogue with Tehran, particularly following recent sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear activities and human rights record.

As speculation grows about a potential Israeli strike, Baghaei downplayed media reports but underscored Iran’s readiness to defend itself against any aggression. “Our focus will be on responding to any kind of malicious act,” he declared, signaling that Iran is prepared for further conflict if necessary.

MUST READ | Brazilian President Lula Sufferes Brain Hemorrhage, Cancels BRICS Summit