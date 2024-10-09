Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Biden And Netanyahu Reconnect: Addressing Rising Tensions In The Middle East

US President Joe Biden engaged in a significant call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking their first direct conversation in weeks. This 30-minute discussion, which also included Vice President Kamala Harris, centered on the recent Iranian missile attacks and Israel's potential responses amid rising tensions in the region.

Israel’s Retaliatory Threats

Following the call, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that any retaliatory measures against Iran would be “deadly, precise and above all surprising.” He emphasized the element of unpredictability, asserting, “They will not understand what happened and how it happened; they will see the results.”

White House’s Characterization

The White House described the conversation as “direct and very productive.” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that discussions regarding the Iranian attacks continued, reiterating the commitment to facilitate flights for Americans in Lebanon as long as Beirut’s main airport remains operational.

Ongoing Violence in the Region

Tensions are not limited to Israel and Iran; fighting has persisted between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, resulting in civilian casualties. Recent Israeli airstrikes on a Lebanese village near Sidon killed four individuals, while in Israel, a couple walking their dog became the first civilian casualties due to Hezbollah rocket fire since the escalation began 12 days ago. The Israeli port city of Haifa also experienced rocket strikes, injuring several people.

Intensifying Airstrikes

Since launching its ground invasion in southern Lebanon on September 30, Israel has conducted over 1,100 airstrikes. The Israeli Air Force reported using fighter jets and drones to target Hezbollah positions, along with conducting operations in northern Gaza.

Iran’s Role and US Support

Netanyahu has previously asserted that Iran would “pay the price” for its missile attacks, which Tehran claimed were retaliation for Israel’s actions in Lebanon and the targeting of Hezbollah leaders. While the US has affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself, there are indications of attempts to moderate Israel’s response to Iran.

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon

The ongoing conflict has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, with approximately 1.2 million people displaced over the past year. Many are currently in approved centers for displaced individuals, while others have fled to war-torn Syria. The head of the UN’s refugee agency described the situation as one of “tragic absurdity.”

Hezbollah’s Resilience

Despite significant setbacks, including the loss of its leadership, Hezbollah has vowed to resist Israeli actions. The group maintains its confidence in its capabilities, stating, “We are confident… in the ability of our resistance to oppose the Israeli aggression.”

As the conflict continues to escalate, both regional and international responses will be closely monitored, with implications for the broader Middle Eastern landscape.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

