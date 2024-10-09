Two Civilians Killed As Hezbollah Launches 150 Rockets Into Northern Israel

Two civilians were killed and several others injured when Hezbollah fired approximately 150 rockets into northern Israel. The fatalities occurred in Kiryat Shmona, where a couple in their 40s was struck by shrapnel while walking their dog along a wooded path.

Two civilians were killed and several others injured when Hezbollah fired approximately 150 rockets into northern Israel. The fatalities occurred in Kiryat Shmona, where a couple in their 40s was struck by shrapnel while walking their dog along a wooded path. These deaths mark the first civilian casualties attributed to Hezbollah since the recent escalation of the conflict.

Hezbollah’s Justification for Attacks

Hezbollah stated that its actions were directed at Israeli forces in Kiryat Shmona, a town that has seen mass evacuations due to ongoing hostilities. The rocket attack also ignited multiple fires in the area. Residents reported seeing smoke rising and firefighters responding to the scene.

Local Reactions

Local resident Katy Krelshtein expressed her feelings of anger and disbelief, stating, “I saw red. It’s gone beyond fear now – it’s just anger.” Many residents have become increasingly frustrated with the continuous rocket fire and are calling for decisive military action to end the attacks.

Ongoing Hostilities

The situation remains tense, with daily rocket alerts becoming a norm in Kiryat Shmona. Residents often have mere seconds to seek shelter during attacks. Recent incidents included a barrage of over 20 rockets, all intercepted by Israeli defense systems, as part of a larger offensive involving 90 projectiles launched within a short timeframe.

Life in the Crossfire

In another nearby town, where the border cuts through the landscape, the sound of gunfire echoes in deserted streets. One resident, Shelley Barkan, reported that she frequently experiences multiple rocket alerts each day, asserting, “Their aim is to murder us… our aim is to defend ourselves.” Barkan also supports local soldiers by preparing food for them.

Israeli Military Response

In response to the ongoing attacks, Israel has initiated a ground invasion aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure. This military action follows a year of heightened tensions following the conflict in Gaza, which prompted Hezbollah to begin firing rockets in solidarity with Hamas.

Escalation of Conflict

The conflict has intensified since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began its rocket campaign, a day after Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel. The Israeli military has reported ongoing battles with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, claiming to have destroyed over 100 targets linked to the group in recent days.

Casualties in Lebanon

The Lebanese health ministry reported casualties from Israeli airstrikes, including at least four deaths and multiple injuries in Wardaniyeh, where a hotel housing displaced families was struck.

The ongoing conflict continues to pose significant risks to both sides, with increasing casualties and damage reported amidst the escalating hostilities.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Senator Accuses Trump Of Manipulating FBI Investigation Of Justice Brett Kavanaugh