Monday, October 21, 2024
Who is Naim Qaseem? Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Flees to Tehran Amid Assassination Threats

Naim Qassem, a key figure within Hezbollah since its early years, has been central to the group’s political and paramilitary activities.Naim Qassem, a key figure within Hezbollah since its early years, has been central to the group’s political and paramilitary activities.

Who is Naim Qaseem? Hezbollah’s Deputy Leader Flees to Tehran Amid Assassination Threats

Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general, Naim Qassem, has fled Lebanon and is reportedly residing in Tehran amid growing concerns of an Israeli assassination attempt. According to reports from The Times of Israel and UAE-based Erem News, Qassem left Beirut on October 5, accompanied by Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, during a state visit to Lebanon and Syria. An Iranian source confirmed that the relocation was ordered by senior Iranian officials due to heightened fears of Israeli retaliation.

Hezbollah Leadership Targeted

Hezbollah has been targeted by Israel in recent months, with several high-profile leaders eliminated. These include Fuad Shukr, a founding member, and Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s former leader. Other senior figures like top commander Ali Karaki, drone unit chief Mohammed Srur, and missile unit head Ibrahim Qubaisi were also killed. Israel’s military has vowed to continue targeting Hezbollah, including its financial infrastructure in Beirut.

Who is Naim Qaseem?

Naim Qassem has been a foundational figure in Hezbollah since its early days. Born in Lebanon and educated in chemistry and Islamic studies, Qassem was part of a network of radical Shia scholars, including the late Hassan Nasrallah. He has overseen Hezbollah’s vast educational network and was elected deputy secretary-general in 1991. His influence extends beyond the battlefield, as he authored a book on Hezbollah’s history, translated into multiple languages.

Qassem, a key figure within Hezbollah since its early years, has been central to the group’s political and paramilitary activities. He delivered three speeches since Nasrallah’s death, with the first from Beirut and the latter two from Tehran, according to Erem News. His escape to Iran signals a broader concern among Hezbollah’s leadership as Israel intensifies its campaign against the group.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesperson, issued a public warning for civilians to avoid areas associated with Hezbollah’s financing, hinting at further operations against the group.

Ongoing Conflict and Tensions

As tensions between Hezbollah and Israel continue to rise, Qassem’s relocation to Tehran underscores the precarious situation for the group’s leadership. In his latest address from Tehran on October 15, Qassem urged for a ceasefire, threatening to expand Hezbollah’s attacks inside Israel in retaliation for Israeli bombardments.

The situation remains volatile, with Israel promising further action and Hezbollah leaders continuing to face threats both from Israeli forces and the internal pressures of leading one of the region’s most powerful militant groups.

