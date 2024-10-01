Iran Preparing For Ballistic Missile Attack On Israel: U.S

Iran is reportedly preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel in the near future, according to a senior official from the U.S. administration.

Iran is reportedly preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel in the near future, according to a senior official from the U.S. administration. This official, who has requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the intelligence, cautioned that significant repercussions would follow if the attack occurs. The U.S. is actively aiding Israel in its defensive measures.

This warning follows the Israeli military’s announcement urging residents to evacuate nearly two dozen communities near the Lebanese border. This advice came just hours after Israel declared it was conducting limited ground operations against Hezbollah. While White House officials have not provided evidence to support their intelligence claims, the official expressed confidence in the assessment.

U.S. naval, air forces in the region

In preparation for a possible attack, U.S. naval and air forces are already deployed in the region. Currently, three U.S. Navy destroyers are stationed in the Mediterranean, along with an aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Oman and fighter jets positioned throughout the area, all equipped to intercept incoming missiles. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to remain in the region over the weekend, and additional Air Force fighter jet squadrons were dispatched to the Middle East on Monday.

Iran’s state media has not indicated that an attack is imminent, and Iranian officials were unavailable for immediate comment.

Will Iran attack Israel?

In April, Iran conducted a direct attack on Israel, but most of the missiles did not reach their intended targets. Many were intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition, while others either failed to launch or crashed during flight. An analysis by the Associated Press revealed that even the missiles that struck Israel often missed their targets.

In a statement on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel is facing significant challenges in its conflict with Iranian forces. He urged the public to heed safety instructions from the army’s Home Front Command, although he did not specifically reference the missile threat.

Hezbollah has refuted claims that Israeli troops have entered Lebanon; however, the Israeli army later confirmed it had conducted numerous ground operations in southern Lebanon over the past year. Israel released video evidence purportedly showing its forces operating in locations where Hezbollah stored weapons.

Read More: Israel’s Ground Offensive In Lebanon: All We Know So Far