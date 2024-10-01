Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Iran Preparing For Ballistic Missile Attack On Israel: U.S

Iran is reportedly preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel in the near future, according to a senior official from the U.S. administration.

Iran Preparing For Ballistic Missile Attack On Israel: U.S

Iran is reportedly preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel in the near future, according to a senior official from the U.S. administration. This official, who has requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the intelligence, cautioned that significant repercussions would follow if the attack occurs. The U.S. is actively aiding Israel in its defensive measures.

This warning follows the Israeli military’s announcement urging residents to evacuate nearly two dozen communities near the Lebanese border. This advice came just hours after Israel declared it was conducting limited ground operations against Hezbollah. While White House officials have not provided evidence to support their intelligence claims, the official expressed confidence in the assessment.

U.S. naval, air forces in the region

In preparation for a possible attack, U.S. naval and air forces are already deployed in the region. Currently, three U.S. Navy destroyers are stationed in the Mediterranean, along with an aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Oman and fighter jets positioned throughout the area, all equipped to intercept incoming missiles. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to remain in the region over the weekend, and additional Air Force fighter jet squadrons were dispatched to the Middle East on Monday.

Iran’s state media has not indicated that an attack is imminent, and Iranian officials were unavailable for immediate comment.

Will Iran attack Israel?

In April, Iran conducted a direct attack on Israel, but most of the missiles did not reach their intended targets. Many were intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition, while others either failed to launch or crashed during flight. An analysis by the Associated Press revealed that even the missiles that struck Israel often missed their targets.

In a statement on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel is facing significant challenges in its conflict with Iranian forces. He urged the public to heed safety instructions from the army’s Home Front Command, although he did not specifically reference the missile threat.

Hezbollah has refuted claims that Israeli troops have entered Lebanon; however, the Israeli army later confirmed it had conducted numerous ground operations in southern Lebanon over the past year. Israel released video evidence purportedly showing its forces operating in locations where Hezbollah stored weapons.

Read More: Israel’s Ground Offensive In Lebanon: All We Know So Far

Filed under

Ballistic Missile Attack iran Israel US

Also Read

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule Here!

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox