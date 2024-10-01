Israel’s Ground Offensive In Lebanon: All We Know So Far

The Israeli military has intensified its ground operations in southern Lebanon, labeling them as "limited incursions" aimed at Hezbollah militants. The military stated that these operations target Hezbollah assets deemed an immediate threat to northern Israeli communities.

The Israeli military has intensified its ground operations in southern Lebanon, labeling them as “limited incursions” aimed at Hezbollah militants. The military stated that these operations target Hezbollah assets deemed an immediate threat to northern Israeli communities. This incursion follows an airstrike that resulted in the death of longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The operation has received approval from political and security leaders and involves Israeli commandos conducting ground raids on Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanese villages, supported by the air force and artillery.

One million Lebanese displaced

Israeli authorities have restricted access to three towns near the border, reporting that around 63,000 Israelis have been displaced from the border region due to Hezbollah’s rocket attacks. Meanwhile, the U.N. estimates that about one million Lebanese have fled their homes due to Israeli airstrikes. Israeli security officials mentioned that Israeli troops have entered Lebanon to target Hezbollah military facilities near the border, emphasizing that their operations are concentrated in areas close to the border, while a ground incursion into Beirut is not being considered.

On Tuesday, an IDF spokesperson urged residents in several southern Lebanese villages to evacuate north of the Awali River. Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Kassem, indicated in a televised address that their forces are prepared for ground engagement, despite facing significant Israeli assaults on their leadership in recent weeks.

Army pulls back from some border checkpoints in Lebanon

The Lebanese army has pulled back from some border checkpoints due to heavy Israeli artillery fire, with a Lebanese army official describing this as a “redeployment” from vulnerable positions. A White House official conveyed that the U.S. supports the Israeli incursion but cautioned against potential mission expansion. The Israeli ambassador to the U.S. noted that there were no restrictions on the duration of Israel’s operations but acknowledged concerns about regional escalation. A senior U.S. official revealed that the Pentagon plans to send several thousand additional troops to the Middle East, primarily for air defense.

The Israeli offensive is a response to escalating clashes with Hezbollah, resulting in over 1,000 fatalities in Lebanon in less than two weeks and significant civilian casualties. The conflict has intensified following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, with Hezbollah vowing to continue its rocket fire into northern Israel until a ceasefire is established regarding Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Pushing Hezbollah further from the Lebanon border

Israeli officials claim that the purpose of this incursion is to push Hezbollah further from the border, creating a “buffer zone.” They assert that military actions will persist until residents of northern Israel can return home safely.

Israel is currently engaged in multi-front warfare, continuing its operations in Gaza with lethal strikes. Recently, Israel deployed fighter jets to Yemen, where it targeted power plants and a seaport used by the Houthis for military oil imports, leading to civilian casualties, according to the Houthis.

Israeli security analysts interpret the Yemen strikes as a message to Iran, showcasing Israel’s long-range capabilities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran, a backer of Hezbollah and Hamas, that there are no areas in the Middle East that Israel cannot reach.

On Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the potential serious consequences for Iran if it were to attack Israel. The U.S. is concerned about Iran-backed groups posing threats to American troops in Iraq and Syria amidst the escalating conflict. Austin expressed U.S. support for Israel in dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure along the border to ensure security for Israeli towns, while also advocating for a shift towards diplomacy. Discussions regarding a possible ceasefire in Gaza are currently stalled.

Read More: Hezbollah Calls Israeli Forces Entering Lebanon FAKE, Says It Is Ready For Direct Combat