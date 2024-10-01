Hezbollah Calls Israeli Forces Entering Lebanon FAKE, Says It Is Ready For Direct Combat

Hezbollah has dismissed reports that Israeli forces have entered Lebanon, but has warned it is prepared for direct combat if Israel crosses the border.

Hezbollah has dismissed reports that Israeli forces have entered Lebanon, but has warned it is prepared for direct combat if Israel crosses the border. In its first official response since Israel announced ground operations, Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammed Afifi labeled claims of Israeli troops in Lebanon as “false.”

Afifi emphasized that Hezbollah fighters are fully prepared for confrontation if Israeli forces attempt to cross into Lebanon, stating they would “inflict casualties” on any invading troops. He also warned that Hezbollah’s missile strikes towards central Israel earlier on Tuesday were “just the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Israel has issued evacuation warnings to nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities, urging residents to move further north. This follows what Israel described as a “limited ground incursion” aimed at Hezbollah positions.

The Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson posted the warning on social media, instructing residents in southern Lebanon to evacuate north of the Awali River, approximately 60 kilometers from the Israeli border. This evacuation zone extends beyond the Litani River, which was previously designated as the northern boundary of a UN buffer zone established after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, which ended in a month-long stalemate.

