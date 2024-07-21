Is Biden's Future Wobbly Amidst Democratics' Growing Fancy For Kamala Harris?

Discussions within the Democratic Party are increasing about Vice President Kamala Harris possibly becoming the nominee if President Joe Biden steps down. Many Democrats now believe Harris would quickly become the frontrunner if needed.

Behind closed doors, Democrats have been debating how to handle a potential Biden exit. Some worry that openly challenging Biden could create chaos. A notable sentiment among some party members is frustration and a desire for clarity.

Supporters argue that Harris could energize the party and effectively campaign against Donald Trump. However, there are still doubts about her previous performance and campaign issues. Some Democrats express surprise at the quick shift in focus towards Harris.

Republicans are preparing to challenge Harris if she becomes the nominee, citing concerns about her record and potential vulnerabilities. Questions also arise about the legal and procedural aspects of replacing Harris on the ballot.

There’s resistance among some Democratic donors and elites who fear that transitioning to Harris might lead to more internal conflict. Nonetheless, Harris’s supporters believe she is well-positioned to take on higher office.

The situation is reminiscent of Biden’s own rise, with the expectation that he would support Harris if he steps down. The Democratic Party faces a crucial decision about whether to back Harris as the next nominee, balancing respect for Biden’s choices with party unity.