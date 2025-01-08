According to Elon Musk's biographer, Seth Abramson, this is a signal of a more serious mental health crisis, given the erratic behavior and political meddling by Musk. Abramson warns about the influence of the billionaire on global stability as his erratic actions gain global influence.

The biographer of Elon Musk, Seth Abramson, has been very critical about the mental state and political influence of the world’s richest man, warning that the increasingly erratic behavior of Musk could pose a dangerous risk. In an eye-opening statement, Abramson said that Musk’s actions, which have crossed into political spheres, might indicate a mental health crisis that could have far-reaching consequences for global stability.

No more is this more apparent than in the case of Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO and overall head of SpaceX and other several pioneering ventures. While always somewhat of a troublemaker, his recent moves are something far more disturbing. From space entrepreneur to full-time political influencer, Musk’s latest move has kept the media attention on him rather than about his now almost minor political ambitions and behaviors.

Musk has been accused of political interference. For the last year, he has been meddling in global politics, especially focusing on Europe and the United States. He has made promises to dethrone Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, funded far-right parties in Germany and the UK, and called for regime changes in Western democracies.

It seems Musk wants to remove the current leadership and replace them with right-wing leaders who share his ideology.

Abramson’s Warning: Is Musk Losing Control?

Journalist and biographer Seth Abramson, who has been documenting the activities of Musk for many years, wrote on social media. “It seems to me, as one of the two most well-read people in America who has read deeply about powerful men, including Elon Musk and Donald Trump,” he said.

“I genuinely think Elon Musk might be losing his mind,” Abramson said in a post on X, noting that he has been following Musk’s online behavior for the past two years. Abramson said that Musk’s mental health issues, including admitting to drug use, extreme stress, and past mental health issues, have reached a level that could threaten global stability.

He further added that since Musk is involved in several critical industries to global civilization, including aerospace, automotive, and AI, his mental health is of utmost concern.

If no action is taken—and I suspect no action will be taken—what this man in his burgeoning madness does to America as POTUS in the coming years will be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

What makes Musk’s current behavior alarming is his scale and influence. As the head of Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, Musk controls not one but three corporations that have been affecting society on a world scale. “Musk’s mental state goes far beyond concerns about his company,” Abramson said. It has implications for the future of industries that are crucial to worldwide progress.

“Musk’s private struggles would not be of general concern except they have dramatic public consequences,” Abramson said. “His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he’s the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all.” The comment made by Abramson is a good indication of how powerful Musk is, and what he can influence – from global economy to international relations.

Mental Health Struggles

Abramson is not wrong; there have been previous issues raised by Musk’s own employees on his mental health status. In fact, Abramson states that there were times when his team was so concerned about his well-being that they seriously considered making a call to the police to conduct a wellness check. The author of Breaking Twitter, Ben Mezrich, discussed the issue that happened where Musk locked himself in his office, prompting staff at X (formerly Twitter) to consider making a call to the San Francisco police to conduct a wellness check.

Mezrich’s narrative, which dwells on the turbulent acquisition of Twitter by Musk, reveals deeper personal struggles he has been subjected to. Reportedly, amidst emotional distress, Musk became so upset that his employees feared for his safety and sanity. This was on top of political interference in the public sphere that has only intensified the concerns regarding his mental health.

From Visionary To Political Provocateur

Musk’s transition from innovative entrepreneur to far-right political influencer has been striking. From his earlier days as a visionary entrepreneur who aimed at advancing technology and space exploration, his current actions have clearly revealed a marked turn towards extremist political views. Public alignment with far-right politicians and spreading misinformation have led to allegations of fueling political unrest and division.

So far, his rhetoric includes support for right-wing populists around the world-for example, endorsing figures in Germany’s AfD party and the UK’s Reform UK party. Not forgetting, too, his public comments often reproduce Kremlin-facing pro-Russian propaganda. This does not help his image. The fears articulated by Abramson reflect a growing concern that this increasing political engagement will prove dangerous to himself and sharply divide society.

