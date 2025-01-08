Canada Will Never Join The US, Trudeau Rebuffs Trump’s 51st State Remarks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's suggestion that Canada could become the 51st state, saying that is "not a snowball's chance in hell." Trudeau emphasizes the mutual benefits of the Canada-US partnership and defends Canada's sovereignty.

In a sharp and direct response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s repeated claims that Canada could become the 51st state of the United States. Trudeau’s retort came on Tuesday, as he stated firmly, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell” that Canada would ever join the U.S. as a state.

This declaration was made in response to Trump’s ongoing rhetoric about using “economic force” against Canada.

Trump On Canada

Since securing the 2024 U.S. presidential election victory, Trump has taken aim at Canada with increasingly aggressive rhetoric. He has consistently suggested that Canada should become the 51st state of the U.S. if it does not want to face severe sanctions. Additionally, Trump has repeatedly mocked Trudeau as “Governor Trudeau” in his social media posts, referencing Canada as a potential U.S. state.

In remarks made recently, Trump doubled down on his stance by saying that he would use “economic force” to cope with Canada’s policies. His statements are part of an imperialistic agenda that also included suggesting the annexation of Denmark’s Greenland island and the control of the Panama Canal.

While Trump said military force was not being considered in Canada’s case, he left open the possibility of using force in his plans for Greenland and the Panama Canal, citing their importance for U.S. economic security.

On Wednesday, the president-elect, Donald Trump, intensified his controversial remarks against Canada as he posted on social media a series of maps claiming that Canada is part of the United States. His posts and comments sparked heated reactions from Canadian officials, and it might signal a future strain in the relations between the U.S. and Canada.

Trudeau Responds With Confidence

Through his post on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau replied to Trump’s expansionist threats by saying, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner.”

There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2025

This assertive response from the Canadian leader reminded everyone that both countries share a very powerful economic and security partnership that suits the two nations’ interest. Trudeau explained that no amount of provocation from Trump would make Canada compromise its sovereignty.

Poilievre Supports Trudeau’s Stand

The opposition leader of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, also made his voice known and rejected all that Trump was saying, with the statement that Canada would never become the 51st state of the U.S. On a public post, Poilievre reemphasized how independent Canada was and how its closeness with the United States is crucial in their relationship. He pointed out how Canada supported the U.S. in their fight against Al-Qaeda after the September 11 attacks.

“Canada will never be the 51st state. Period,” Poilievre said, restating the country’s resolve to remain an independent, sovereign state. He further emphasized that Canada and the U.S. enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship, built on economic, military, and security cooperation. Poilievre’s statements were in tandem with those of Trudeau, emphasizing that Canada’s relationship with the U.S. would not come at the expense of its independence.

During his speech, Poilievre also commented that in the future Canadian government, military preparedness and better management of its borders would be pursued to confront President Trump’s worries about the U.S.-Canada relationship. “When I am Prime Minister, we will rebuild our military and take back control of the border to secure both Canada and the U.S.,” he concluded.

As tensions escalate, sources report that Trudeau has arranged an in-person meeting with all the premiers of the provinces in Canada to discuss the future of U.S.-Canada relations. The premiers are set to meet next week to determine how Canada should deal with the incoming Trump administration in light of the rhetoric on the 51st state claim.

ALSO READ | ‘Oh Canada!’ Donald Trump Sparks New Controversy After Issuing New Map Of US, Stakes Claim To Canada