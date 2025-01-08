‘Oh Canada!’ Donald Trump Sparks New Controversy After Issuing New Map Of US, Stakes Claim To Canada

While Trump has not made similar claims about Canada, he remarked that the country is already—or will soon become—the "51st state" under his administration.

President-elect Donald Trump has intensified his controversial statements about Canada, sharing maps on social media that falsely depict the country as part of the United States. His comments and posts have sparked strong reactions from Canadian officials and could indicate potential strain in U.S.-Canada relations.

Trump’s Bold Statements on Annexation

Recently, Trump has suggested ambitions to acquire or annex foreign territories, including Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal. At a news conference on Tuesday, he did not dismiss the possibility of using military force to annex Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Social Media Posts Add Fuel to the Fire

On his Truth Social account, Trump shared maps depicting Canada as part of the United States. One image, which highlighted only the U.S. and Canada, was labeled “United States.” Another map showed both countries covered in the colors of the U.S. flag, accompanied by the caption, “Oh Canada!”

In another post, Trump claimed that many Canadians are eager to join the U.S., arguing that such a merger would eliminate tariffs, lower taxes, and provide greater security against foreign threats. He also alleged that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s potential resignation is linked to the country’s inability to “stay afloat” without U.S. support.

Canadian Leaders Respond

Canadian officials have strongly pushed back against Trump’s rhetoric. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly criticized his comments, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that they reflect a lack of understanding about Canada’s strength as a nation. She reaffirmed Canada’s economic and social resilience, vowing not to succumb to any threats.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded with humor but firmly rejected the idea. He joked about a counteroffer to “buy Alaska, Minnesota, and Minneapolis,” but assured reporters that Canada would never agree to such a proposal under his watch.

Implications for U.S.-Canada Relations

Although the likelihood of Canada joining the United States is virtually nonexistent, Trump’s remarks could signify a deterioration in the historically strong relationship between the two countries. Additionally, his plans to impose tariffs on all imported goods could have significant consequences for U.S.-Canada trade.

Trump’s provocative statements have raised questions about the future of U.S.-Canada diplomacy. While Canadian leaders remain steadfast in their opposition to any such annexation, the rhetoric from the president-elect could create lasting challenges in bilateral relations.