This figure was soon revised to over 1,200 acres by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, highlighting the fire's rapid growth fueled by powerful winds.

A rapidly spreading wildfire in Southern California has scorched over 1,000 acres as of Tuesday, January 7, prompting extensive evacuations in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, according to local authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the blaze, known as the Palisades Fire, had initially consumed around 800 acres by 2:23 p.m. local time.

This figure was soon revised to over 1,200 acres by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, highlighting the fire’s rapid growth fueled by powerful winds.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. However, approximately 30,000 residents from 10,000 homes—or 15,000 structures—have been forced to evacuate. The fire’s origin is currently under investigation.

🚨 Some footage from Palisades fire from the neighbourhood -Manolo#PalisadesFire #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/VE8sNOIqEA — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpolex) January 8, 2025

Smoke from the #PalisadesFire nearly blocks out the sunset in LA. Looks like the blaze is headed inland towards Brentwood. Just insane images. pic.twitter.com/JW2hJ64Sk0 — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) January 8, 2025

What Caused The Palisades California Wildfire?

The entire Pacific Palisades neighborhood, located west of downtown Los Angeles, has been ordered to evacuate, according to The New York Times. Residents described the situation as dire. Lori Libonati, a local, described the flames as an “inferno” in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. Another resident, Krishan Chaudry, told CBS affiliate KCBS that the fire appeared suddenly, with flames visible from his backyard.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. near North Piedra Morada Drive, as detailed by KTLA. It quickly advanced westward, threatening communities like Pacific Palisades Highlands and areas near Rustic Canyon and Topanga Canyon, all of which remain under evacuation warnings.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning on Monday, January 6, about a dangerous windstorm expected to hit the region through Wednesday, January 8. Wind gusts between 50 and 80 mph were forecasted, with isolated mountain areas experiencing gusts of up to 100 mph. These severe winds, coupled with ongoing drought and low humidity, have heightened the fire risk across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

As a result of the fire, the Los Angeles premiere of the film Unstoppable, scheduled for Tuesday evening, was canceled. Several celebrities in the area shared their experiences.

Actor James Woods praised the swift response of emergency services, emphasizing the community’s efforts to safely evacuate local schools. Meanwhile, actor Steve Guttenberg urged residents to leave car keys behind when evacuating, allowing fire crews to move vehicles if needed.

Fueled by dry conditions and the notorious Santa Ana winds, the fire erupted in the hills north of Malibu and has posed a severe threat to homes in Pacific Palisades.

Initially reported in the North Piedra Morada Drive area, the fire quickly escalated, surpassing 200 acres before ballooning to its current size.

ALSO READ: US: Southern California Faces Devastating Wildfires Amid Fierce Winds, Evacuations Ongoing