Isarel-Gaza War: UN Staffer Among 10 Killed in Israeli Military Operation in West Bank

A United Nations staff member was among ten individuals killed during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank, according to reports from both the Israeli military and the UN. The incident occurred on the morning of September 12.

Sufyan Jaber Abed Jawwad, who worked as a sanitation worker at the El Far’a Camp, was shot and killed on the roof of his home during the overnight operation. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed Jawwad’s death, noting that he was shot three times in the chest while he was having coffee on his roof.

Israeli Military’s Account

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have labeled Jawwad and others killed in the operation as “terrorists.” Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, a spokesperson for the IDF, stated that Jawwad was involved in hurling explosive devices that posed a threat to the military forces. Shoshani further claimed that Jawwad had been known to Israeli security forces and was implicated in other terrorist activities.

The IDF also reported that during the operation, they discovered and dismantled a vehicle rigged with explosives, explosives laboratories, operational communications rooms, and weapons.

UNRWA’s Response and Regional Impact

The IDF’s claims have been contested by UNRWA, which has not yet commented on the IDF’s allegations. Jawwad’s death marks the first time a UNRWA staff member has been killed in the West Bank in over a decade. He is survived by his wife and five children.

In Gaza, the situation has been dire, with at least 220 UNRWA staff members killed since October 7, as reported by UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini. Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Jawwad’s killing, describing it as a “heinous crime.”

Israeli Military Actions and Humanitarian Impact

The recent escalation in Israeli military operations has severely impacted humanitarian resources in the West Bank. Areas including El Far’a, Tulkarem, Nur Shams, and Jenin have been especially affected, with significant damage to basic infrastructure such as water and electricity supplies. UNRWA has been forced to suspend services to refugees due to the high risks posed by the ongoing conflict.

International Reactions and Calls for Change

Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for “fundamental changes” in the way Israeli forces operate in the West Bank following the death of American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. The IDF had stated that it was “highly likely” Eygi was accidentally hit by IDF fire during a protest.

Since October, nearly 700 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the UN. These figures include both militants and civilians, highlighting the extensive human toll of the ongoing conflict.

