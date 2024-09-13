Home
Saturday, September 14, 2024
S. Jaishankar Praises Advancements In Rule Of Law At Geneva Event

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Geneva, highlighted the progress of social justice, inclusive growth, and the rule of law in India.

S. Jaishankar Praises Advancements In Rule Of Law At Geneva Event

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Geneva, highlighted the progress of social justice, inclusive growth, and the rule of law in India. He underscored that these principles are central to the government’s policies and activities.

Homage to Dr. Ambedkar and Hansa Mehta

Jaishankar paid homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and noted the significance of naming a hall after Hansa Mehta. He remarked that these actions reflect modern India’s commitment to social justice and the idea of women-led development.

“This morning I had the privilege of paying homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose statue is just outside this hall, and the naming of this hall after Hansa Mehta. This reflects the cause of social justice and the idea of inclusive growth, which is gaining ground and is central to the government’s policies,” Jaishankar stated.

Women-Led Development and G20 Presidency Achievements

Jaishankar emphasized that the naming of the hall after Hansa Mehta symbolizes the ideal of women-led development. He noted that this was a significant focus during India’s G20 Presidency last year and was well-received internationally.

“Just as we honored Hansa Mehta, today in India, we focus on gender equality and women-led development. This was a major push during our G20 Presidency, and it was gratifying to see this thinking embraced by the international community,” he said.

Reflections on Government’s Third Term

Discussing the government’s re-election for a third consecutive term, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of reflecting on past achievements and shortcomings. He emphasized the need for continuous progress from day one of the new term.

“After six decades, a government was elected for a third successive term. This is a significant milestone. It allows us to start fresh, evaluate past progress and shortcomings, and make necessary improvements for the future,” Jaishankar noted.

Democratic Integrity and Electoral Process

Jaishankar also praised India’s democratic process and the conduct of recent elections. He emphasized the scale, integrity, and efficiency of the elections, noting that such a process is not always the global norm.

“When we look at the elections, the scale, the heated debates, and the acceptance of results, it’s clear that we, as Indians, have every right to be proud of our democratic exercise and its integrity,” he concluded.

Filed under

EAM Jaishankar Geneva Indian Community International Law Geneva Legal Reforms India rule of law

