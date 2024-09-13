Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

EAM Jaishankar’s Personal Experience With The 1984 Flight Hijacking

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a significant revelation about the 1984 flight hijacking while interacting with the Indian community in Geneva on Friday.

EAM Jaishankar’s Personal Experience With The 1984 Flight Hijacking

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a significant revelation about the 1984 flight hijacking while interacting with the Indian community in Geneva on Friday.

Personal Experience During the Hijacking

Jaishankar spoke about the Netflix series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,” which dramatizes the 1999 hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines flight. He revealed that his father was a passenger on a hijacked flight in 1984, and notably, Jaishankar himself was part of the crisis management team.

“I haven’t seen the film, so I don’t want to comment,” Jaishankar said. “But I tell you something interesting which you may remember. In 1984, there was a hijacking… I was a very young officer. I was part of the team that was dealing with it. After 3-4 hours of the hijacking, I rang up my mother to tell her that I can’t come, there’s a hijacking. I discovered that my father was on that flight.”

MUST READ: Opposition Leader Criticizes Imran Khan’s Party Amid Protests In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Crisis Management and Personal Impact

The flight in question ended up in Dubai, and fortunately, no lives were lost. Jaishankar described the experience as “interesting” because, on one hand, he was involved in managing the hijacking crisis, while on the other hand, he was also part of the affected families pressing for government action.

“It was interesting because on one hand, I was part of that team working on the hijacking, and on the other hand, I was part of the family members pressing the government on hijacking,” Jaishankar noted.

Controversy Surrounding the Netflix Series

The series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,” directed by Anubhav Sinha, portrays the events of the 1999 hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines flight. A recent Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought to ban the series, alleging inaccuracies in the portrayal of the hijackers’ identities.

The PIL was withdrawn on September 6, after Netflix added a disclaimer clarifying the real names of the terrorists involved. The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, had initially raised concerns that the series inaccurately assigned Hindu names to the real hijackers.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: China’s Destabilizing Moves: US And Lithuania React To South China Sea Tensions

Filed under

1984 Airplane Hijack 1984 Flight Hijacking EAM Jaishankar Flight Hijacking Incident Jaishankar Father Flight

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox