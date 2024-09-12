India & China Make Headway In Border Disengagement: 75% Of Issues Resolved, Says S. Jaishankar

India has made notable strides in its ongoing border negotiations with China, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reporting on Thursday that approximately 75% of disengagement issues have been addressed.

Speaking at a think-tank event in Geneva, Jaishankar provided an update on the protracted border crisis that has been a point of contention since mid-2020.

Jaishankar highlighted the progress made, noting that significant disengagement has occurred in key areas such as Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, and the Gogra-Hot Springs region. Despite these advancements, challenges remain, particularly in strategically critical zones like Depsang and Demchok where troop deployments continue.

During his discussion at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, Jaishankar acknowledged the broader implications of the border tensions on India-China relations. He emphasized that the ongoing violence at the border has affected the overall bilateral relationship, underscoring the interconnectedness of security and diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar also expressed hope for a potential diplomatic thaw, suggesting that resolving the border issue could open avenues for improved relations. “If we achieve a solution to the disengagement and restore peace and tranquillity, we can explore other possibilities for the relationship,” he stated.

He reiterated that the foundation for a stable and normal relationship with China hinges on maintaining peace along the disputed border. Reflecting on historical agreements, Jaishankar noted that previous accords established in 1988 had successfully stabilized the border and contributed to more stable relations.

