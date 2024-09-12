Home
Sitaram Yechury’s Passing: Political Leaders Express Deep Sorrow & Tribute To A ‘Protector Of The Idea Of India’

Sitaram Yechury, a towering figure in Indian politics and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has died at the age of 72.

Sitaram Yechury, a towering figure in Indian politics and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has died at the age of 72. Yechury’s passing on Thursday marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian political history. He had been undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Yechury’s death has prompted a wave of tributes from across the political spectrum. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, praised Yechury as a “protector of the idea of India” with a profound understanding of the country. Gandhi expressed his sorrow, noting, “I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described Yechury as a “fine human being and an unrepentant Marxist.” Reflecting on their three-decade association, Ramesh acknowledged Yechury’s engaging personality and strong convictions. He posted on X, “Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mourned Yechury’s death, calling it a significant loss for national politics. “Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. His demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues,” Banerjee wrote on X.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee highlighted Yechury’s simplicity and deep understanding of public policy. “His simplicity, profound understanding of public policy, and keen insight into parliamentary affairs were truly remarkable,” Banerjee stated in a social media post. He added, “My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who admired him. May his soul find peace. Om Shanti!”

Yechury’s passing is a notable loss to Indian politics, where he was renowned for his leadership and influential role in shaping the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and broader political discourse.

