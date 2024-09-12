Sitaram Yechury’s Passing: Political Leaders Express Deep Sorrow & Tribute To A ‘Protector Of The Idea Of India’

Sitaram Yechury, a towering figure in Indian politics and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has died at the age of 72.

Sitaram Yechury, a towering figure in Indian politics and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has died at the age of 72. Yechury’s passing on Thursday marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian political history. He had been undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Yechury’s death has prompted a wave of tributes from across the political spectrum. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, praised Yechury as a “protector of the idea of India” with a profound understanding of the country. Gandhi expressed his sorrow, noting, “I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief.”

Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/6GUuWdmHFj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2024

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described Yechury as a “fine human being and an unrepentant Marxist.” Reflecting on their three-decade association, Ramesh acknowledged Yechury’s engaging personality and strong convictions. He posted on X, “Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten.”

Sitaram Yechury – a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour – is most sadly no more. Our association stretched over three… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 12, 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mourned Yechury’s death, calling it a significant loss for national politics. “Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. His demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues,” Banerjee wrote on X.

Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 12, 2024

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee highlighted Yechury’s simplicity and deep understanding of public policy. “His simplicity, profound understanding of public policy, and keen insight into parliamentary affairs were truly remarkable,” Banerjee stated in a social media post. He added, “My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who admired him. May his soul find peace. Om Shanti!”

Yechury’s passing is a notable loss to Indian politics, where he was renowned for his leadership and influential role in shaping the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and broader political discourse.

